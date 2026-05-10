The Minack Theatre Cancels Opera Lakmé Over Cultural Insensitivity Concerns

An open-air theatre in Cornwall has cancelled an opera following a single complaint from a campaigner over cultural insensitivity. The Minack Theatre in the seaside village of Porthcurno has recalled its production of Léo Delibes's Lakmé after Rajan Zed, a US-based Hindu campaigner, labelled the show as a 'shallow exoticism based on prejudice'. The theatre's decision to host Surrey Opera's production was described as 'highly irresponsible' given the alleged cultural sensitivities surrounding the French opera.

An open-air theatre in Cornwall has cancelled an opera following a single complaint from a campaigner over cultural insensitivity. The Minack Theatre in the seaside village of Porthcurno has recalled its production of Léo Delibes's Lakmé after Rajan Zed , a US-based Hindu campaigner, labelled the show as a 'shallow exoticism based on prejudice'.

The theatre's decision to host Surrey Opera's production was described as 'highly irresponsible' given the alleged cultural sensitivities surrounding the French opera. Mr Zed argued that the opera exhibited 'orientalist attitudes', and is a 'blatant belittling' of a civilization, and said the Minack Theatre should not promote the 'appropriation of traditions, elements and concepts of others'.

The three-act opera, which was first performed in 1883, tells the story of the daughter of a Hindu priest, Lakmé, who embarks on a forbidden love affair with a British officer named Gérald. The play was originally scheduled to run from September 7 to 11. A spokesperson for The Minack Theatre said they had 'concerns from the start' about the choice of the play, but 'understand and accept' Mr Zed's concerns surrounding it.

They said: 'The opera contains two well-known arias, the Bell Song and the Flower Duet, which are frequently performed in classical concerts, however it was composed in 1883 and reflects colonial and social attitudes prevalent in Europe at that time. Because of this we had concerns from the start about their choice and were in discussion with Surrey Opera about how they would address these issues in their production before Mr Zed contacted us.

They have subsequently withdrawn the opera and Mr Zed has been informed of this. The Minack is an inclusive venue, welcoming people of all cultures and faiths. We do not condone racial or religious intolerance or misrepresentation in any form. We understand and accept Mr Zed's valid concerns and are happy that we have been able to resolve this matter.

In the run-up to the production, The Minack Theatre issued trigger warnings on their website, which included saying the opera contained themes of 'cultural bias' and 'stereotyping or negative depictions of people/cultures'. However, Mr Zed has welcomed their decision to halt the performance, reiterating that the opera 'trivializes' Hinduism and other religions.

He said he was in communication with the theatre's director, Rebecca Thomas, who is said to have agreed there are 'certain outdated references and cultural sensitivities' within 'older' theatre productions. Mr Zed has since called for Surrey Opera, based in Croydon in south London, to apologise - and has suggested their president and artistic director undertake 'cultural sensitivity training'.

He said Surrey Opera should have shown 'some maturity' before picking Lakmé, which he claims displays 'Western caricaturing of Eastern heritage and abetting ethnic stereotyping'. He went on to accuse Surrey Opera of further perceived offences, including 'colonial terminology, needless appropriation of cultural motifs, patronising flawed mishmash of centuries-old orientalist stereotypes' and 'pseudo and unabashed orientalism'.

Now, Surrey Opera will instead perform Don Pasquale by Gaetano Donizetti at the St Mary Magdalene in Croydon, before bringing the show to The Minack. Surrey Opera has been contacted for comment





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