An analysis of the asymmetric warfare dynamics and ethical dilemmas faced by liberal democracies, and the exploitation of their values by adversaries. The text explores the Judeo-Christian foundations of war crimes and how they clash with the strategies of regimes like Iran and Hamas.

Throughout my adult life, I have observed liberal democracies grapple with their values, while their adversaries operate without such constraints. As the deadline looms for Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial step towards potentially ending the Iran War, it is essential to confront a reality often obscured by those who prefer intellectual detachment.

The moral framework governing what we identify as war crimes is not a construct of the administrative state; its origins lie in Judeo-Christian principles. These principles, which include the sanctity of non-combatants, the prohibition of intentional killing of the innocent, and the inherent dignity of even an enemy, are rooted in Biblical texts and the natural law tradition they inspired. International humanitarian law, as conceptualized by Hugo Grotius, drew heavily from Scripture and scholastic theology, not solely from abstract rationalism. This distinction is critical because other civilizations may function under fundamentally different premises. A tradition that is not tied to the Biblical prohibition against murder, one that assesses human life based on its revolutionary usefulness, doesn't simply interpret these norms differently; it rejects their very source. The war crimes framework was never intended to govern actors who disregard its foundational principles. Pretending otherwise is a form of willful blindness. Iran's and its proxies' attitudes toward human life, characterized by a matter-of-fact brutality, were candidly expressed by Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the former president of Iran. He declared that even one nuclear bomb inside Israel would cause destruction, which was acceptable to Islam due to the relatively minor damage it would inflict upon Muslims. Rafsanjani and those who share his ideology openly embrace death, a stance they have proclaimed for decades. Iran has acted accordingly, embedding its military capabilities within civilian infrastructure. Its nuclear facilities were constructed in secrecy, concealed from international inspectors for years, and designed with weapons potential from the outset. Its missile systems are stored in densely populated areas, ensuring that any strike against them is framed as a humanitarian violation by its defenders. The Revolutionary Guard's financial networks operate through mosques and charities. Hezbollah, Iran's primary foreign proxy, stores its weaponry within residential buildings in southern Beirut. This consistent pattern arises from a consistent philosophy: the civilian population is transformed from something to be protected into something to be deployed. \When a regime adopts this approach, it has already decided who will bear the consequences. It has determined that its own citizens are acceptable shields. The argument of war crimes frequently ignores this decision, as acknowledging it would involve holding the regime accountable for the ramifications of its own strategy. Hamas adopted this strategy from Tehran and, with the same financial and military support, implemented it on October 7, 2023. The result was 1,200 deaths in a single day, families burned alive, women raped near the bodies of their loved ones, and children murdered in front of their parents. After these atrocities, Hamas retreated into a tunnel network constructed beneath schools and hospitals, relying on the world to condemn their pursuers. Astonishingly, much of the world complied. To label Israeli strikes on those tunnels as war crimes is to, consciously or unconsciously, accept the logic intended by the architects of this strategy: place your population in harm's way, invite a response, and watch the West condemn itself. The Iranian regime employs the same logic against its own citizens. It shot protesters in the streets during the 2009 Green Movement, hanged dissidents from cranes in public squares, killed Mahsa Amini in a detention facility in September 2022, and then slaughtered the young men and women who protested her death. In the current year, the Basij gunned down over forty thousand people in cold blood within a matter of two weeks. This behavior demonstrates a clear pattern of prioritizing strategic objectives over human life, directly challenging the ethical foundations upon which the war crimes framework is built. This is a deliberate strategy aimed at leveraging international legal and moral frameworks to protect those who deliberately violate those same frameworks.\The implications of this are far-reaching. The liberal democracies, bound by their adherence to these moral principles, face a profound dilemma. Their adversaries, unburdened by such constraints, can manipulate the rules of engagement to their advantage. The emphasis on humanitarian law, while essential, becomes a vulnerability when the other side deliberately uses civilians as shields, and then exploits the moral outrage that results from legitimate military actions against their positions. This creates an environment where the defenders of these values are constantly fighting with one hand tied behind their backs, while their adversaries exploit the very values they are meant to uphold. The complexities are further compounded when cultural and religious factors come into play. A civilization's ethical foundation shapes its interpretation and application of universal values. In the case of Iran, the emphasis on martyrdom, the denial of individual rights, and the prioritization of the collective good over the individual life often clash with the Judeo-Christian values at the heart of the international laws of war. This is not simply a matter of different interpretations of the rules; it is a fundamental difference in worldview. To understand the current conflicts and the ethical dilemmas they present requires acknowledging these fundamental differences. Ignoring the underlying ideological and cultural factors only serves to exacerbate the problem. The constant battle against those who weaponize the very moral frameworks meant to protect civilians, underscores the need for a deeper understanding, a more nuanced approach, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths





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