The Muddlers Club in Belfast has been hailed as the Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland for the third year in a row, according to the definitive guide to the UK's best restaurants. The restaurant's unique approach to fine dining and its commitment to high-quality cooking have made it a standout in the Northern Ireland capital.

Described as the definitive guide to the UK's best restaurants, the awards celebrate the brilliance and vibrancy of the UK restaurant scene and honour the best chefs and operators across the country.

For the third year in a row, The Muddlers Club in Belfast has made the top 100 and therefore been hailed as the Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland this year. There's plenty of history to be found at this trendy fine dining restaurant. Inconspicuously tucked away in the back streets of Belfast's, The Muddlers Club is named after a revolutionary secret society linked to the United Irishmen who met there more than 200 years ago.

Its setting may be historic, but there's nothing archaic about this contemporary bistro and cocktail bar. One of a handful of more radical restaurants to have opened in the Northern Ireland capital in the last decade, The Muddlers Club eschews the conventional formality of fine dining in favour of a more casual approach that combines high-quality cooking with a modernist interior that features atmospheric lighting, a moody colour palette and a buzzy open kitchen.

Leading the kitchen is head chef and owner Gareth McCaughey, who originally trained as a pastry chef and previously spent two years as sous chef at Belfast's Michelin-starred OX restaurant





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The Muddlers Club Best Restaurant In Northern Ireland UK's Best Restaurants Fine Dining High-Quality Cooking

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