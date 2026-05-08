The Only Way is Essex Star Jake Hall Dies from Chest Injury Caused by Broken Glass

Investigators reveal that reality TV star Jake Hall, 35, died from a chest injury caused by broken glass after allegedly becoming aggressive during a party in Mallorca. The incident is being treated as accidental, with no signs of criminal activity.

The Only Way is Essex star Jake Hall , aged 35, died from a chest injury caused by broken glass, according to investigators. The reality TV personality suffered head wounds after allegedly becoming aggressive and attempting to harm himself during a party at a £200-a-night villa in Santa Margalida, Mallorca .

Sources close to the ongoing investigation revealed that the most severe injury was a chest wound inflicted by a shard of glass from a door he crashed into at the property in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The autopsy, conducted in Palma, the capital of Mallorca, was expected to yield partial answers, with tissue samples sent to a specialist lab on the Spanish mainland to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in his death.

The investigating magistrate in Inca will review the autopsy results and initial police reports to decide if further inquiries are necessary. Police confirmed that Jake Hall's death is being treated as accidental, with no evidence of criminal activity at this stage. A Civil Guard spokesman stated that there is nothing to suggest foul play, though officers have questioned several individuals present at the villa, including four men and two women, whose nationalities have not been disclosed.

The incident was reported to Civil Guard headquarters around 7:30 AM on Wednesday after a neighbor heard loud noises resembling drilling around 2 AM. The neighbor also mentioned hearing conversations about drugs the day before the incident but noted that the group seemed relatively normal. Another neighbor reported seeing nothing unusual when walking her dog just after 7 AM on Wednesday. Jake Hall's body was removed from the property around 1 PM the same day.

Two weeks prior to his death, Hall had his first art sculpture erected in Mallorca, a project celebrated by his art gallery, Son Buga Studios. The gallery posted an image of the sculpture with the caption, 'Jake's first sculpture in Mallorca - where all this creative feelings where born.

' A tribute was also posted by his former football club, Boston United. Investigators believe Hall had been partying all night and became agitated, possibly due to alcohol and other substances, leading to his fatal injuries. Witnesses reported that he turned aggressive and attempted to harm himself by banging his head against objects before crashing into a glass door.

Police are still investigating, but the leading hypothesis remains that his death resulted from self-harm while under the influence of alcohol and drugs





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Jake Hall The Only Way Is Essex Mallorca Accidental Death Broken Glass Injury

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Jake Hall, Former TOWIE Cast Member, Has Died Aged 35Daniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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