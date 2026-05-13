The Only Way Is Essex Star Jake Hall Faced £1.5m Debt and a Brutal Scam Before His Death

Jake Hall's sudden demise has shocked the reality TV community, with revelations that he was in severe financial distress before his tragic accident on Majorca. The star of TOWIE's fifth series had been accumulating a substantial £1.5million debt stick before his passing. Alongside his numerous debts, revelations of a cruel 'scam' and subsequent emotional turmoil have also emerged, highlighting the pitfalls and pressures of fame. These unfortunate events serve as a stark reminder to cherish every moment and to seek assistance when struggling financially, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness and support.

It has been revealed that The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall had accumulated debts of £1.5million prior to his death last week, following the collapse of his fashion business .

After his fashion company , Prevu London Limited, went into liquidation in 2025, Hall had been struggling financially. According to The Sun , the business owed £181,581 to HMRC, along with a £1.1million loan to an Essex-based property firm. The company also reportedly owed thousands of pounds to other unnamed creditors.

A fundraising page has been set up to support Jake's family, with organizers stating that the star had fallen victim to a 'cruel scam' which had caused him 'stress and upset'. A close friend of Hall shared that he 'wanted to live like Cristiano Ronaldo but had the budget of a Towie star.

' In the fundraiser description, a friend wrote: 'We all woke up this morning to the heartbreaking news that our dear friend Jake passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning. Over the past few weeks, Jake had shared with me that he had been the victim of a cruel scam and had lost £100,000. It had understandably caused him a great deal of stress and upset.

' Those close to him told the Daily Mail that Hall had been swindled out of £100,000 by an art dealer, an incident they believe left him 'spiralling'





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The Only Way Is Essex Jake Hall Fashion Business Majorca Tragedy Debts Scam Mental Health Awareness Essex

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