The Paterberg's Roar: Capturing the Heart of the Tour of Flanders

Photographer James Startt spent a day on the Paterberg, the final climb of the Tour of Flanders, capturing the race's drama, intensity, and the vibrant atmosphere.

The Paterberg , a legendary climb in the Tour of Flanders, pulsates with a unique energy, setting the stage for the race's dramatic finales. Photographer James Startt , a veteran of cycling journalism, immersed himself in the atmosphere of this iconic location. He spent a day stationed in the roadside ditch, capturing the raw emotion and intensity of the race as it unfolded on the challenging slopes.

The Paterberg's steep, unforgiving gradients, reaching up to 20 percent, demand respect and test the riders' limits. It is a short, sharp ascent that has become synonymous with the defining moments of the Tour of Flanders. This year, Startt chose to stay put, focusing solely on the Paterberg, allowing him to witness the evolving narrative of the race from a single, strategic vantage point. This approach enabled him to capture not just the riders, but also the vibrant tapestry of fans, flags, and the overall electric atmosphere that makes the Tour of Flanders so special.\Unlike the more sprawling and festival-like Oude Kwaremont, the Paterberg possesses a more intimate feel, a concentrated crucible of effort and strain. The barriers lining one side of the climb allow for a closer connection to the action, enhancing the photographer's ability to document the struggles and triumphs of the cyclists. Startt observed the transformation of the hillside throughout the day, as early morning calm gave way to a swelling tide of fans, their presence intensifying the experience for both the racers and the onlookers. He captured the essence of the race, showcasing the passionate spirit of the Flemish fans, their flags waving, and their unbridled enthusiasm, which collectively contribute to the iconic nature of the Tour of Flanders. This year’s race saw both Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering secure their victories on this very hill, solidifying the Paterberg’s reputation as the ultimate test in this prestigious cycling event.\Startt's experience also highlighted the unique landscape and culture that defines the Tour of Flanders. The images captured the essence of the event: the riders' dedication, the fans' passion, and the overall atmosphere of the race. He also captured the humorous aspects of the fans present, some dressed in fancy dress, and one fan holding a sign that read “I've lost my bearings”. As a longtime cycling journalist with almost four decades of experience, Startt's perspective offers an insightful view into the sport. His ability to capture these moments with artistic flair further enhances the value of his work. His presence at the Tour de France for 36 years, along with his other contributions to cycling photography, demonstrates his dedication and passion for the sport, providing valuable content and analysis for cycling fans worldwide. Furthermore, the article concludes with a note about the subscription to road.cc, suggesting that readers consider subscribing to help support the work done by the senior news writer to ensure the best content is brought to the cycling community





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Tour Of Flanders Paterberg Cycling James Startt Race Photography

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