The Perils of Starmernomics and the Misguided King's Speech

An in-depth analysis of the United Kingdom's recent legislative agenda, arguing that the government is prioritizing short-term political gains and state expansion over economic competitiveness and national security.

The King recently opened his speech by acknowledging that the United Kingdom is facing an increasingly dangerous and volatile global landscape. While this observation is accurate, the subsequent policy proposals presented by the government under Keir Starmer fail to address these existential threats with the necessary urgency.

In a world where energy vulnerability, cyber-attacks, and traditional military threats are escalating, a serious government would prioritize national defense and economic competitiveness over the expansion of the welfare state. The concept of putting guns before butter is not merely a historical reference but a strategic necessity. To fund a credible defense architecture and ensure the nation can withstand external shocks, the government must slash inefficient welfare spending and redirect those resources toward genuine security.

Unfortunately, the current administration appears more interested in maintaining internal party cohesion than in preparing the country for a hostile century. The proposed Regulating for Growth Bill is a prime example of the government's fundamental misunderstanding of economic principles. It is a contradiction in terms to suggest that growth can be achieved through increased regulatory burdens and further state intervention.

By seeking more power over railways, water utilities, housing, and even the sale of concert tickets, the government is tilting the balance of power further away from the private sector and toward a bloated state apparatus. Instead of embracing targeted tax cuts, reforming the welfare system, or ending the moratorium on North Sea drilling to ensure energy independence, the leadership is preoccupied with appeasing its backbenchers.

These policies are not designed for national prosperity but are tactical maneuvers intended to buy a few more days of political survival. The pretence of pursuing growth is being discarded in favor of a regulatory regime that stifles innovation and discourages investment.

Furthermore, the push toward the nationalization of the steel industry represents a regression to failed economic experiments of the past. History shows that state ownership of steel, attempted in 1949 and 1967, resulted in disaster and plummeted productivity. The current quasi-nationalization is already costing taxpayers millions of pounds daily, much of which flows to foreign entities while the state absorbs massive decommissioning liabilities.

Despite these warnings, the Labour leadership continues to champion nationalization because it appeals to the ideological preferences of its MPs. Similarly, the desire to unilaterally align with European Union standards is a strategic error. While economic closeness with the EU may have some merits, doing so at the expense of relations with faster-growing global markets is illogical.

Prioritizing a shrinking European market over the rest of the world suggests that the government is more concerned with the prejudices of its members than with the actual needs of the British electorate, especially in heartlands where voters are moving toward alternatives like Reform UK. Finally, the proposal to lower the voting age to sixteen reveals a staggering level of hypocrisy within the current policy framework.

The government simultaneously supports raising the age of consent for activities such as getting a tattoo, buying knives, or receiving Botox treatments, and it seeks to restrict minors from accessing the internet. It is contradictory to treat sixteen-year-olds as children in every legal and social context while simultaneously granting them the power to determine national policy.

This move is clearly a calculated attempt to capture a specific demographic, despite the fact that youth voting patterns are shifting toward the Green Party and Reform UK. In essence, the entire legislative agenda outlined in the King's Speech is a collection of tribal gestures and displacement activities. Rather than tackling the core issues of borrowing, taxation, and productivity, the administration is opting for a path of self-harming measures that prioritize optics over substance.

The United Kingdom cannot afford a government that treats national governance as a series of concessions to its own MPs





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