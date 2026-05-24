The Personality Secrets Hidden in Your Decor Choices: How Your Home Reflects Your Inner Self

Architect Javier De la Cruz reveals the personality secrets hidden in your decor choices, lighting, furniture or textiles, the way we choose and combine our home decor clearly defines who we are – revealing our priorities, our values and how we live. In Madrid, believes interior design and our inner selves are deeply intertwined, and that each space tells a story about the people who inhabit it. "The spaces we live in condition how we feel, act and even relate to one another," De la Cruz explains."That is why it is so important to consider the emotional perspective, understanding that the environment we create can actively generate calm or tension, openness or retreat."If you want to get to know yourself with the "bedroom rule", find out what your budget reveals about your values, or discover what your curtains say about your outlook on life, read on as we unpack those details with the expert. Then De la Cruz helps us apply these concepts to our homes with the architect's cheat sheet on how to design a space for "real life".The bedroom rule: What your private space says about your self-worth

Is your home a reflection of your soul or your stress? Architect Javier De la Cruz reveals the personality secrets hidden in your decor choices, lighting, furniture or textiles, the way we choose and combine our home decor clearly defines who we are – revealing our priorities, our values and how we live.in Madrid, believes interior design and our inner selves are deeply intertwined, and that each space tells a story about the people who inhabit it.

"The spaces we live in condition how we feel, act and even relate to one another," De la Cruz explains. "That is why it is so important to consider the emotional perspective, understanding that the environment we create can actively generate calm or tension, openness or retreat.

"If you want to get to know yourself with the "bedroom rule", find out what your budget reveals about your values, or discover what your curtains say about your outlook on life, read on as we unpack those details with the expert. Then De la Cruz helps us apply these concepts to our homes with the architect's cheat sheet on how to design a space for "real life". The bedroom rule: What your private space says about your self-wort





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