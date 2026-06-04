The Police Force We Used to Have

The police in the UK have undergone significant changes since the 1980s, transforming from a conservative force to a politically correct, liberal-minded institution. The Police and Criminal Evidence Act of 1984 and subsequent changes have led to a police force that prioritizes human rights over the law of the land. The case of Henry Nowak, who was stabbed to death while being treated as a criminal, highlights the issue. Peter Hitchens argues that the police force needs to be rebuilt to effectively prevent crimes and protect citizens.

The police were always one of the top targets of the slow-motion British Revolution that has swept through this country since the 1980s. You didn't notice?

You weren't meant to. This was the world's first revolution that left all the buildings standing, just changed the laws, the rules and the morals. No barricades, no guillotine, no concentration camps. Just an infuriating, smugly smiling face telling you what and how to think.

This is the real reason poor Henry Nowak was treated as a criminal while he lay dying, and the man who stabbed him was coddled and indulged. It's so blatant that even the Government and the BBC have noticed. We now have a political police 'service', which seeks to please a liberal elite, not an impartial police force which fairly enforces the law of the land.

I've only been saying this for more than 20 years, so I suppose it would be silly of me to expect anyone to have noticed. But you can't ignore it now. If you want to be properly policed, you'll have to start again and build a proper police force, like the one we used to have.

Then we can sack all these useless paramilitary social workers. Yes, I am wholly serious. Actually, the police of this country, a once-conservative force, mainly made up of traditionally-minded large men, patrolling the streets on foot in the rain, was already in trouble from the 1960s onwards. One blow after another destroyed what had been, and replaced it with something worse.

The Police and Criminal Evidence Act of 1984, and its codes of practice on how officers behaved around suspects, treated police as if they could not be trusted to follow legal procedures. Henry Nowak, who was stabbed to death in December last year, was treated as a criminal while he lay dying, writes Peter Hitchens. Protesters hold placards with Henry's last words on them outside Southampton Central Police Station.

Constables had been taken off the streets and put into cars and offices in a totally failed attempt to become more efficient and modern. Policing, for many officers, became a sedentary occupation. Like so many other staid and male organisations, they had come under pressure to recruit women because they were women, rather than because they were the best candidates for the job. To that end, the old minimum height requirements were finally abolished in 1990.

Nine years later, the 'W' in the old rank of WPC was abandoned. Liberal-minded graduates, often women such as Cressida Dick, were clearly being encouraged to rise in the ranks. In 1994, they even changed the way they looked. The old tunic and helmet, with a concealed truncheon, was increasingly replaced with the pseudo-military outfits nowadays worn, especially the 'duty belt' with its openly displayed handcuffs and baton, plus flat caps and high-visibility jackets.

Now we have baseball caps. In 2002, the old police constable's oath, to serve the Queen and uphold the law 'without favour or affection, malice or ill-will, and that I will to the best of my power cause the peace to be kept and preserved and prevent all offences against people and property...

' was dramatically altered and became a promise to uphold 'Human Rights'. The key passage now also includes the words 'with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality, upholding fundamental human rights and according equal respect to all people'. That was the moment when the change came out into the open, but it didn't mean 'two-tier policing', the ridiculous expression some people are now touting about.

Everybody gets the same pitiful policing, unless scandal or major disorder forces them to emerge, blinking, from their remote office blocks, or heave themselves out of their cars, to enforce what is left of the law. If you want to be properly policed, you'll have to start again and build a proper police force, like the one we used to have, writes Peter Hitchens.

The ghastly report on the 1999 Macpherson inquiry was a devastating blow to wise policing in this country. It's just that the laws of England are no longer based on Christianity and monarchy, but are the laws of a politically correct People's Republic. The case of Henry Nowak is especially horrible, with the officer's disrespectful, off-hand dismissal of the dying young man's plea for help.

But in the end, stabbings are wretchedly common in this country because the police are not there to prevent them or to prevent the other crimes that lead to them, especially the widespread, unchecked use of brain-frying illegal drugs. They cannot unstab you, unmug you or unburgle you. Turning up afterwards is really very little use indeed. A firefighter can put out a fire.

A paramedic may save a life, but as for a policeman after a crime, what is he good for except writing notes and issuing crime numbers? But this idiotic reactive policing is even worse than useless if you let Marxoid 1960s dogmas prevent you from seeing what has actually occurred and also make you see things that aren't there





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