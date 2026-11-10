The Polly Tea Rooms Closes After 114 Years Citing Tax Burdens

The historic Polly Tea Rooms in Marlborough has shut its doors after 114 years. Owner David Clarke blames relentless tax hikes and rising costs for the closure of the iconic High Street venue.

David Clarke MBE has announced the permanent closure of The Polly Tea Rooms in Marlborough, Wiltshire, bringing an end to 114 years of continuous operation. The historic establishment, which opened in 1912, ceased trading abruptly without prior warning, citing unsustainable economic pressures imposed by current government fiscal policies.

Historic Landmark Closes After Over a Century

The Polly Tea Rooms served as a beloved fixture on the historic High Street of affluent Marlborough, a town frequently recognized as one of the best places to live in the UK. The closure follows a long struggle against mounting financial difficulties, with owner David Clarke stating that the business could no longer make ends meet. The final decision came after the recent Budget failed to provide the necessary lifeline for high street businesses facing severe economic headwinds.

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Royal Connections and Celebrity History

The venue holds significant cultural prominence due to its association with the Princess of Wales, formerly Kate Middleton. During her schooldays at nearby Marlborough College in the late 1990s, the future queen was a regular visitor who enjoyed blueberry muffins with friends every week. The tea rooms also attracted a wide array of high-profile figures, including Hollywood legend Cary Grant, who frequently had breakfast there, and musician Robbie Williams during his time living in the vicinity.

Other notable patrons included actor Rupert Everett, the late Sir Patrick Stewart, and the band The Bee Gees. Even former poet laureate John Betjeman, an alum of Marlborough College, utilized the venue for filming, appreciating its old-world interior where staff wore formal lace dresses and frilly aprons. The establishment was founded by suffragette Janet McCloud and her partner Jean Leith Hay, creating a legacy that endured through fire, war, and changing consumer trends.

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Owner Criticizes Government Fiscal Policy

David Clarke MBE explicitly attributed the closure to relentless tax rises and mandatory minimum wage increases. He argued that these costs occurred simultaneously with a cost of living crisis that significantly reduced customers' ability to dine out. Clarke revealed that he had been funding the business from his own personal savings, hoping that government intervention would alleviate the pressure. He described the recent Budget as offering only superficial help that applied exclusively to much smaller businesses, leaving entities like his with no viable path forward.

Clarke drew a direct comparison to the character Mr Micawber from David Copperfield, criticizing Chancellor John Healey for speaking frequently about hope without providing tangible support. He asserted that the Labour government is spending excessively on inappropriate areas while simultaneously taxing those capable of driving economic growth. This, he claimed, leaves business owners with insufficient resources to achieve any growth targets, forcing them to cease operations.

Political Reaction and Economic Impact

Local Member of Parliament Danny Kruger of East Wiltshire expressed his dismay at the closure, describing it as a tragedy caused by the current government's cost of living crisis. Kruger, who previously defected from the Conservative Party, condemned the administration for waging a war on employers. He called for immediate legislative changes, including urgent cuts to VAT on hospitality services, reductions in employer national insurance contributions, and the abolition of the Employment Rights Act.

Residents of Marlborough have expressed deep sadness over the loss of what they consider a true local treasure. Renowned local craftsman Mark Binzy Nash, whose family has operated in the town for four generations, noted the surprising number of empty storefronts on the High Street. He questioned the long-term viability of the area, citing high rents, business rates, energy costs, and wage increases as threats to the remaining local economy.