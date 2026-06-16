The Power of Scent in Your Garden

A gardening expert shares the importance of scent in making a garden truly unforgettable. From lavender and sweet peas to jasmine and honeysuckle, certain plants can fill gardens with fragrance throughout the summer, making outdoor spaces feel more tranquil, welcoming and enjoyable. The expert also shares tips on how to position fragrant plants to maximize their impact.

When homeowners think about sprucing up their garden, the focus tends to fall on vibrant blooms, new outdoor furniture or a landscaping overhaul. Yet according to one gardening expert , the feature that makes the most significant impact is often the one that gets overlooked entirely: scent.

From lavender and sweet peas to jasmine and honeysuckle, certain plants can fill gardens with fragrance throughout the summer, making outdoor spaces feel more tranquil, welcoming and enjoyable. Jo McGarry, gardening expert at Caragh Nurseries, said many homeowners invested considerable time planning the visual appearance of their garden, yet gave little thought to how it would actually smell. She said People naturally focus on colour because it's the first thing they notice.

But some of the most memorable gardens aren't necessarily the brightest or the most expensive. They're the ones where you step outside and immediately notice a beautiful scent in the air. Fragrance has a way of completely changing how a space feels. It can make a garden seem more relaxing, more inviting and somewhere you genuinely want to spend time.

The best plants for a beautifully scented garden Lavender A firm favourite in British gardens, lavender is celebrated for its distinctive aroma as well as its remarkable ability to draw in bees and other pollinators. Jo said If someone asked me to recommend one plant for fragrance, lavender would be right near the top of the list. It looks fantastic, it's relatively easy to care for and on a warm summer day the scent can drift right across the garden.

Sweet peas Sweet peas are cherished for their vibrant blooms and distinctive fragrance. Jo said The scent of sweet peas instantly reminds people of summer. They're brilliant near patios, seating areas and pathways where you can really appreciate the fragrance as you walk past. Jasmine For those keen to make the most of their garden after dark, jasmine is an outstanding option.

Jo said Jasmine is one of my favourites because the scent becomes particularly noticeable later in the day. There's something lovely about sitting outside on a warm evening and catching that fragrance on the breeze. Honeysuckle A much-loved garden classic, honeysuckle is renowned for producing a sweet aroma that can travel surprisingly far. Jo said Many people will remember honeysuckle from childhood gardens, it has a nostalgic feel to it.

It's also a fantastic climber and the fragrance can make a garden feel established and full of character. The simple mistake many gardeners make While selecting fragrant plants is crucial, Jo pointed out that where you position them can be every bit as important. She added People often unknowingly put their scented plants at the very back of the garden and then wonder why they never really notice them.

If you want to enjoy the fragrance, position them close to patios, seating areas, entrances or pathways where you'll naturally spend more time. She also suggested planting fragrant varieties close to windows that were frequently opened throughout the summer months. Jo said One of the easiest tricks is placing scented plants where a breeze can carry the fragrance indoors.

It doesn't require any extra effort, but it can make both your garden and your home feel much more enjoyable during the warmer months. Jo feels that fragrance is frequently what sets a pleasant garden apart from a truly unforgettable one. She added We all enjoy looking at beautiful flowers, but scent creates an entirely different experience. It's often the thing people remember most after they've visited a garden.

You don't need a huge space or a huge budget. Even adding one or two fragrant plants can make a noticeable difference. So if you're looking for a simple way to improve your garden this summer, don't just think about what you want to see. Think about what you want to smell as well





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fragrance Garden Scent Lavender Sweet Peas Jasmine Honeysuckle Caragh Nurseries Jo Mcgarry Gardening Expert British Gardens

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reform has just been given more power over SEND changesThe party has been given more power to lobby government on behalf of some of England's largest councils after its sweeping victories in May's local elections

Read more »

World Cup of Darts: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries power England to sixth World titleEngland win the World Cup of Darts for a record-extending sixth time as Luke Littler and Luke Humphries overcome the Netherlands 10-5 in Frankfurt.

Read more »

World Cup referee accused of making 'White power' gesture during TV coverageA World Cup referee has been accused of making a 'White power' hand gesture during TV coverage of Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao on Sunday.

Read more »

'Fill gardens with fragrance' with any of four plantsA gardener has explained four plants that give a 'beautiful scent'

Read more »