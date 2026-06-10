The Prince and Princess of Wales' Family Home at Kensington Palace

A new video by Historic Royal Palaces shows a look inside Kensington Palace, including a striking red art-filled room. The palace, which was once a small suburban villa, was transformed into a palace by Sir Christopher Wren in 1689. The Prince and Princess of Wales reside at Forest Lodge with their three children, and have a lease agreement that stands at 20 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a family home in Windsor, as well as a place to stay inside Kensington Palace . The eight-bedroom property is exquisite from the outside, and the interiors are likely on par too.

When the royal couple moved out of London, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, they decided to retain their city base. A new video, posted by Historic Royal Palaces on Instagram, showed a look inside the palace, including a striking red art-filled room. Palace host guide, James Ellison, took followers through some key facts about the property. Many have questioned why Kensington Palace is relatively small for a palace, significantly smaller than Buckingham Palace.

But, James explains that it wasn't built to be large; in fact, it was intended to be a little retreat for William III and Mary II as they already had multiple very large homes. He also describes it as a chocolate box home, meaning it was aesthetically pleasing and designed to be like a storybook home. William III and Mary II were England's first and only joint sovereigns.

When they came to the throne, Kensington Palace was a small suburban villa called Nottingham House. They were first based in Whitehall Palace, in the heart of London.

However, the smoke and damp of the city, and long travelling time to their more rural home at Hampton Court spurred them to search for a new home with easy access to Parliament. In 1689, they commissioned Sir Christopher Wren to transform Nottingham House into a palace. Despite sounding small, it actually takes up half a wing inside the palace.

It is made up of 20 different rooms, including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a nursery, a gym, and staff quarters. The royals prefer to keep their family spaces private, but we have been treated to a few glimpses over the years. During the pandemic, the public got a look at William and Kate's office spaces.

Kate's was curated with pastel-hued Penguin Clothbound Classic books, while William's was more minimalist, featuring just a practical lamp and a printer nearby. The market rent for the impressive mansion is reportedly a significant amount, after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's controversy surrounding his peppercorn rent payment. Also, the lease agreement stands at 20 years, which shows that William and his family intend to be there for the long run.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reside at Forest Lodge with their three children, which is located on the Windsor Great Park Estate. They once lived in a cottage on the Strathtyrum estate, a 400-acre plot owned by Henry Cheape. Prince William and Princess Kate's repairs at their iconic London home have begun





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