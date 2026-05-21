The Prince of Wales Celebrates Aston Villa Triumph

The Prince of Wales, accompanied by his old friends Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, Edward van Cutsem, and others, celebrated Aston Villa's first major trophy in 30 years at the UEFA Europa League Final. Posing with Jake van Cutsem, who patted him on the head, The Prince of Wales had an emotional moment at the occasion.

He might be the future king, but the Prince of Wales was treated like one of the lads by his 'band of brothers' as Aston Villa claimed its first major trophy in 30 years yesterday evening.

William's crew included old pal Ben 'Dawesey' Dawes, Thomas van Straubenzee, 43, and Edward van Cutsem, 53, one of the sons of banker Hugh and his wife Emilie van Cutsem, who William grew up with. And in one particularly playful moment, Edward, alongside his son Jake, was seen chatting and joking around with the future king before patting him on the head. The sense of familiarity is no surprise..





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