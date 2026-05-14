The Princess of Wales dazzles in Italy on first overseas visit since 2022

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, 44, received a momentous welcome from hundreds of royal fans who lined the Piazza Camillo Prampolini in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday. She is carrying out her first official foreign royal visit in nearly four years after her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales was on dazzling form for her first overseas visit since 2022 as she touched down in Italy yesterday. Catherine , 44, received a momentous welcome from hundreds of royal fans who lined the Piazza Camillo Prampolini in Reggio Emilia on Wednesday.

She is carrying out her first official foreign royal visit in nearly four years after her cancer treatment. The trip marks a 'huge moment' in Catherine's recovery, but it was just as significant for the throngs of royal well-wishers who basked under the future Queen's attention. Catherine left her fans swooning as she introduced herself in fluent Italian, hugged schoolchildren, spent time chatting with local 'nonnas', posed for selfies and accepted bouquets bursting with flowers





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Princess Of Wales Catherine Reggio Emilia Italy First Overseas Visit Since 2022 Cancer Treatment Royal Fans Piazza Camillo Prampolini Well-Wishers Fluent Italian Hugged Schoolchildren Spoke To Local 'Nonnas' Posed For Selfies Accepted Bouquets Bursting With Flowers

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