The Princess of Wales' Fashion Moments at Royal Ascot

A detailed analysis of the fashion moments of The Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot, including her standout outfits and affordable alternatives to recreate each look.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The Princess of Wales is admired for her impeccable fashion sense and has consistently turned heads at Royal Ascot over the years.

Although Kate was expected to attend the racecourse last year, she pulled out at the last minute as she continued to 'find the right balance' following her recovery from cancer. Her absence has only heightened anticipation for her return next week, with many expecting another standout style moment. Since 2016, she has attended the prestigious event five times, with each appearance praised as a sartorial success.

Below, I take a closer look at the key details of her outfits, along with more affordable alternatives to recreate each look for any summer event. 2023 - Alexander McQueen In 2023, Kate showcased her love of colour drenching - wearing a single hue from head to toe - in a bold red ensemble. The look featured an elegant fit-and-flare dress by Alexander McQueen, styled with a matching floral hat by Philip Treacy, a Hermès clutch, Jennifer Chamandi pumps and Sézane chandelier earrings.

If you're feeling daring, this is a styling trick worth noting. Keeping silhouettes clean and minimal, and coordinating accessories in the same tone, creates a polished, high-impact finish. Recreate the look Club L London Bellamy Dress £95 Shop Jolie Moi Zeena Wrap Maxi Dress £75 Shop Coast Pleat Detail Lace Trim Maxi Dress £129 Shop Boden Mathilde Tie Waist Ponte Dress £119 Shop2022 - Alessandra Rich Kate is renowned for selecting outfits and accessories that subtly reference her royal lineage.

This was clear in 2022 when she appeared in a vintage-style white Alessandra Rich dress patterned with brown polka dots - echoing Princess Diana's 1988 appearance at the same event. She added matching accessories, including a chocolate-toned hat adorned with white flowers, suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, and diamond and pearl drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

Polka dots have since returned as a key trend, with many high street brands offering modern takes on the print, making it an ideal time to revisit the style. Recreate the look Little Mistress Polka Dot Midaxi Shirt Dress £60.20 Was £74 Shop Nobody's Child Luna Polka Dot Midi Dress £136 Was £160 Shop Vila Satin Wrap Midi Dress £74 Shop Aspiga Jyoti Printed Rayon Dress £150 Shop2019 - Elie Saab In 2019, Kate captivated onlookers in an Elie Saab co-ord, inspired by the designer's Resort 2019 collection.

The ensemble featured a semi-sheer blouse with a pussybow tie and delicate lace panelling, paired with a mid-length dobby tulle skirt. Its soft pastel blue shade made it especially fitting for a summer occasion. She finished the look with a matching Philip Treacy hat, Kiki McDonough blue topaz earrings, metallic silver Gianvito Rossi heels and an Elie Saab clutch.

Recreate the look Coast Lace Insert Midi Dress £119 Shop Holland Cooper Annabel Dress £299 Shop Oasis Lace Bodice Pleated Skirt Midi Dress £60 Was £75 Shop Wallis Chiffon Lace Insert Midi Dress £72 Was £80 Shop2017 - Alexander McQueen At the races in 2017, Kate opted for a sophisticated ivory lace dress by Alexander McQueen. The design included a high scalloped neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, a ribbon waist and skater skirt falling just below the knee.

She styled it with understated accessories: a white floral cocktail hat, nude Loeffler Randall clutch and suede Gianvito Rossi heels. White remains a timeless choice for summer events, and this look continues to feel effortlessly modern.

Double Second Long Sleeve Lace Wrap Dress £81 Shop Club L London Jules Broderie Midi Dress £180 Shop Nadine Merabi Lydia Dress £395 Shop Alie Street Lauren Lace Dress £199 Shop2016 - Dolce & Gabbana Kate made her debut at Royal Ascot in 2016, wearing another white dress, this time by Dolce & Gabbana. Crafted from cotton-blend lace, the romantic design featured a fitted bodice, sheer sleeves and a swishy midi-length skirt.

She accessorised with pearl drop earrings, a Jane Taylor Millinery mesh saucer hat and an LK Bennett raffia clutch. To complete the outfit, she wore praline-toned suede Gianvito Rossi heels, resulting in a refined and seasonally appropriate ensemble. Recreate the look Coast Lace Panelled Dress £149 Shop Adrianna Papell Lace Midi Dress £179 Shop Izabel London Floral Lace Layer Long Sleeve Maxi Dress £59.50 Was £70 Shop Aspiga Thea Cotton Blend Lace Dress £190 Sho





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The Princess Of Wales Royal Ascot Alexander Mcqueen Alessandra Rich Elie Saab Dolce & Gabbana Polka Dots White Affordable Alternatives

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