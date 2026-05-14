The Princess of Wales' Pasta-Making Skills and Italian Farm Visit

The Princess of Wales showcased her pasta-making skills during her tour to Italy and visited an Italian pre-school to learn about education in nature.

The Princess of Wales put her pasta-making skills to the test as she rolled out freshly made dough by hand on the second day of her tour to Italy.

She kneaded flour, oil, salt, and water in a large bowl with her hands as she helped chef Ivan Lampredi make some tortelli - a type of stuffed pasta. The royal, who is on her first engagement abroad since her cancer diagnosis in 2024, described the process as a 'good work out'. She also visited an Italian pre-school and spoke to the farm-stay's owner, Federico Amadei, who showed her different samples of their Parmigiano Reggiano cheese





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Princess Of Wales Pasta-Making Tortelli Italian Pre-School Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

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