The Princess of Wales' Visit to Italy: Nature-Based Learning and Early Years Education

The Princess of Wales is on a two-day tour of Italy, visiting Reggio Emilia, a city known for its innovative approach to early childhood education. She will see firsthand how children use nature-based learning at a school and learn about a creative resource center that supports early childhood education through the Reggio Emilia Approach.

The Princess of Wales is visiting children learning in the great Italian outdoors today on the second leg of her tour. Catherine has charmed Italians with her easy style and speaking their language learnt from her gap year days as a young woman.

Today she is continuing her visit to Reggio Emilia, a northern city famed for its pioneering approach to early years education. She is seeing for herself how youngsters use nature-based learning at the Salvador Allende Scuola dell'infanzia school for under sixes. The school places particular emphasis on outdoor learning and environmental education. Italians following the 'Reggio Emilia Approach' to young education consider the natural environment as 'the third teacher'.

In a nod to her hosts, the princess was wearing Italian fashion: a blazer by Blaize Milano and a bracelet from Atelier Molayem, a small brand based in Milan. Later Catherine is due to visit a creative resource centre to learn how local businesses and the wider community support early childhood education through the Reggio Emilia Approach. Supported by around 200 companies, the centre recovers materials destined for disposal and reimagines them as tools for investigation and learning for children





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