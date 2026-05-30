The Problem with Telling Women They Don't Look Their Age

A group of women in their 40s discuss the issue of ageism and how telling women they don't look their age is not a compliment, but rather a way of making them feel like they're not getting older.

A group of women in their 40s were at a bar, checking out the younger crowd for flirting purposes. However, they soon realized that everyone was too young for them.

One of the women shared a phrase that always feels like a backhanded compliment: 'You don't look your age.

' The group tried to explain that they weren't being self-deprecating, but rather, they were looking for someone with wisdom, self-awareness, and humor, which tend to get better with age. The conversation led to a discussion about ageism and how telling women they don't look their age is not a compliment, but rather a way of making them feel like they're not getting older.

The author argues that this phrase is connected to deeply-rooted beliefs that youth is a desirable thing, and that women are often made to feel like they need to conform to these standards. The author also spoke to a psychologist and author, Jody Gray, who pointed out that youth is often shorthand for 'fuckable.

' The author believes that women are unwittingly helping to shore up the systems that contribute to their oppression by conforming to these standards. The article concludes that this is a distraction from what truly matters, such as power and joy, and that women should be inspired by the older women who embody these qualities, not their looks





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Ageism Beauty Standards Power And Joy Women's Empowerment

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