The PS6 suddenly feels further away than ever: reader worries

A reader expresses concerns about the future of the PlayStation 6 (PS6) due to Sony's delay and price rise for the Nintendo Switch 2. They argue that having the PS6 never made could lead to disastrous consequences.

The PS6 suddenly feels further away than ever ( Sony ) - Unnerved by Sony ’s talk of delaying the PlayStation 6 and the price rise for the Nintendo Switch 2 , a reader worries about the fate of the next generation .

In the last few months, we’ve had a lot of people saying that they wish Sony had never made the PlayStation 5 and that they don’t see a point in the PlayStation 6, given the cost of things nowadays and the very small improvement in graphics. I totally get this and in theory I agree but I think this would be a classic monkey paw situation where having that wish granted would result in complete disaster





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Future Of Games Playstation 6 Memory Shortage AI Sony Delaying Price Rise Reader Next Generation Nintendo Switch 2 Cost Of Things Small Improvement Graphics Monkey Paw Situation Complete Disaster Future Of Games

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