The Queen's Private Wit and Thrifty Habits Revealed in New Biography

A new book by royal photographer and biographer Ian Lloyd delves into the personal life of Queen Elizabeth II, showcasing her sharp wit, fondness for pop music, and remarkable frugality. Drawing on interviews with close associates, the biography unveils the woman behind the crown, revealing anecdotes from encounters with celebrities to her down-to-earth approach to everyday life and resourcefulness.

As the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth approaches, a new book offers a glimpse into the private life of the monarch, revealing a woman far beyond her public persona. Authored by royal photographer and biographer Ian Lloyd, the book draws upon extensive interviews with the Queen’s relatives, friends, and courtiers to paint a portrait of a sovereign who was not only dutiful and kind but also possessed a sharp wit and a surprising fondness for pop culture.

One anecdote highlights the Queen's perhaps feigned, or perhaps genuine, unfamiliarity with celebrity culture. At the premiere of Die Another Day in 2002, she met Madonna. As the singer nervously greeted her, an aide explained that the Material Girl had performed the film's title track. The Queen's response, a polite Oh really, did you? before moving on, suggests a delightful detachment from the world of music superstardom. Similarly, comedian John Cleese was met with the timeless royal inquiry, And what do you do?, implying that even the most famous performers might not always register with the monarch. Comedians held a special place in the Queen’s affections, with Tommy Cooper being a particular favourite. During a backstage encounter, Cooper cheekily asked if she would be attending the next year's Cup Final. Upon her indicating she likely wouldn't, he quipped, Well, can I have your tickets? This playful exchange underscores a warmth and humour that often went unpublicised. The Queen's encounters with various figures were often marked by her understated but effective sense of humour. At a lunch party hosted by the poet laureate Cecil Day-Lewis, she found a misplaced footstool that turned out to be a snoozing corgi. On another occasion, when a corgi misbehaved during a Buckingham Palace lunch, her sharp exclamation of Heather! directed at the dog caused understandable confusion for opera singer Heather Harper, seated nearby. Even at grand events, like Prince Andrew's 21st birthday bash at Windsor Castle, the Queen demonstrated her willingness to join in. She famously approached Elton John and Princess Anne, who were engaged in an awkward dance, with the question, May we join you? and proceeded to shuffle along to Rock Around The Clock, her signature black handbag still in place. Her personal assistant, Angela Kelly, a key figure in the book, shared that the Queen was known to boogie to Abba’s Dancing Queen during dress fittings, revealing a playful side that contrasted with her regal duties. The Royal Variety Performance, an annual obligation, also provided opportunities for the Queen's dry wit. In 1991, despite a reported £72,000 fee to fly Diana Ross in for a headline performance, the Queen remarked upon seeing the performers, I thought the girl singer did very well, a subtle understatement that likely amused those in the know. Another memorable moment occurred during a performance by The Full Monty cast. The act involved a staged striptease that was meant to conclude discreetly, but a lighting failure left the actors exposed. The Queen's deadpan reaction, Is that it then?, delivered to her hosts, remains a testament to her unflappable composure in unexpected situations. The book also delves into the Queen's renowned frugality, a trait that was deeply ingrained and evident throughout her life. Her Great-Aunt Alice was known for her thrifty habits, once asking the Queen to turn off a heater when leaving her bedside, as it was only switched on for her visit. This ethos extended to the Queen’s own life; a note found on her bedside table requested a new energy-saving lightbulb be fitted, but crucially, only when the current one blew. Guests at a Balmoral picnic were even admonished for attempting to discard half-burned candles, with the Queen insisting they be saved for future use, stating, There's plenty of light in that one. The frugality extended to practicalities, with one royal cousin being surprised to receive an invoice for a packed lunch provided for her journey home from Balmoral. Recycling and the careful management of resources were also clearly part of the Royal DNA. The Queen’s cast-off clothing was often given to her dressers, with the stipulation that any identifying labels be removed before they could be worn or sold. Author Brian Hoey recounts an instance where a once-worn frock, despite its evident quality, failed to sell at a jumble sale near Sandringham. This tradition of resourcefulness continues through the generations, with evidence of hand-me-downs being a common occurrence. Prince George has been photographed wearing shorts his father had worn years earlier, while Princess Charlotte has been seen in Prince Harry’s shoes, and Prince Louis donned shorts made for his uncle. This emphasis on practical wear and the continuation of clothing across generations highlights a subtle yet significant aspect of the Royal family's understated approach to their public and private lives, a theme explored extensively in Ian Lloyd's new book





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