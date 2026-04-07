The Queens Arms Prepares for Grand National After-Party Extravaganza

The Queens Arms pub on Warbreck Moor is set to host its annual unofficial Grand National after-party, a three-day celebration featuring live music, drag queens, and improved service amenities. Preparations include new container bars, marquee setup, and stock organization to accommodate thousands of guests. The event, a long-standing tradition, will also welcome both regulars and Grand National staff.

The Queens Arms pub on Warbreck Moor is gearing up for its annual unofficial Grand National after-party, a tradition spanning over a decade. With the prestigious horse racing event rapidly approaching, the venue is undergoing a transformation to host a three-day celebration. Planning for the Grand National festivities commences in January, and even after 12 years at the helm of parent company Blind Tiger Inns, founder and director Chris Tulloch still convenes a brainstorming meeting.

He emphasizes the need for a collaborative approach, stating that the event's complexity requires everyone's input. The pub plans to host live music from 10 am on Thursday and continuing through Saturday. New container bars are being installed to improve service accessibility around the grounds, particularly under the marquee, known as the Guinness Village. Roaming backpack bars will also be available for on-the-go refills. This year's entertainment lineup includes drag queens to further enhance the party atmosphere, extending the celebration onto the street. The entertainment includes DJs, saxophone players, and vocalists, performing from 4 pm to 9 pm under the marquee, with the party continuing indoors until closing time with a DJ playing party anthems.\The preparations began on Monday, with the installation of the new container bars commencing at 8 am. The team learned from past experiences, prioritizing the container bar setup before the marquee legs were positioned to avoid maneuverability issues. Chris acknowledged this earlier mistake. Today's focus is on the marquee, with iron beams, rain covers, and scaffolding being put in place, occupying every available space on the property. A team comprising eight members from the marquee company, six from branding, two electricians, and all Queens Arms staff members are collaborating on this phase. Inside the pub, approximately 90% of the furniture will be removed and stored in the cellar to maximize space for guests. Doors will also be removed to facilitate free movement throughout the building, addressing potential congestion issues. Chris stated that they also take the doors off so people can go around the entire building. In the old days, you couldn't get around, but we do it to help with congestion. Following the completion of the container bars and Guinness Village marquee on Wednesday, the focus shifts to stock organization. This includes testing all equipment, ensuring adequate stock levels, and streamlining the day's operations. The aim is to ensure the day just flows well without any hassle. The Grand National attracts thousands of attendees over the three days, and the venue remains a popular destination for visitors before and after the races. Members of the Grand National support staff regularly visit for a post-work pint before the event, and the pub's regular clientele continues to patronize the establishment throughout the weekend, including Sunday afternoon. Chris noted that they are an all year pub. They get the same people at the same time every day and that doesn't change for the national. People still want a drink especially in the good weather. The outdoor festivities conclude at 10 pm, with last orders called at 11 pm. The deep cleaning of the premises, both inside and out, is outsourced to allow staff to unwind after a taxing shift.\The Queens Arms is managed by Erin Johnson, who took over the venue in 2024, aiming to leave her mark on the establishment. She has a deep connection to the pub, having worked there intermittently for years under various management teams. She mentioned how the locals and customers have kept me here all this time. I've worked in many pubs and nowhere else feels like it, I don't know what it is - it just keeps pulling me back in. She also highlights the staff's dedication and the positive impact of generous patrons during this busy period. When people have done OK they're especially generous to the bar staff, it makes such a difference to them because it's such a hectic weekend, but the staff love working it





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Grand National Queens Arms Warbreck Moor After-Party Pub

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