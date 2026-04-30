The Real Emily Charlton: Leslie Framer Reveals She Inspired The Devil Wears Prada Character

Leslie Framer, a top Hollywood stylist, has come forward as the real-life inspiration behind Emily Charlton from The Devil Wears Prada. In a candid interview, she discusses her time working with Lauren Weisberger at Vogue and how her experiences shaped the iconic film.

The woman who inspired the character of Emily Charlton in the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada has been revealed as Leslie Framer , a renowned Hollywood stylist known for her work with celebrities like Nicola Peltz.

Framer, who served as the first assistant to Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, recently shared her experiences on Vogue’s Run-Through podcast, where she claimed to be the real-life inspiration behind Emily, the high-strung and demanding character portrayed by Emily Blunt in the 2006 film. Framer’s revelation sheds new light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics that inspired Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel, which later became a blockbuster movie.

Framer recounted her time at Vogue, working alongside Weisberger, who was a junior assistant before penning The Devil Wears Prada. The stylist admitted that she was not particularly friendly with Weisberger outside of work and felt that the future author did not take her job as seriously as she did. I probably was not very nice, and I probably was high-strung because I felt like I was having to do her job as well, Framer confessed.

She described the experience of seeing her own words and behaviors immortalized in the book and film as a betrayal, adding that she never spoke to Weisberger again after leaving Vogue. One of the film’s most memorable lines, ‘A million girls would kill for the job,’ was a direct quote from Framer, who believed it reflected her genuine passion for the fashion industry.

Weisberger, in a reflective essay for Vogue, addressed the controversy surrounding her novel, stating that it was not an attempt to take anyone down or exact revenge. She wrote that she was simply capturing her experience as an assistant working closely with a powerful figure who inspired both awe and fear.

If I wrote The Devil Wears Prada today, it would undoubtedly be different, Weisberger admitted, noting that she now has more empathy for both assistants and bosses navigating the high-pressure world of fashion. Meanwhile, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is set for release on May 1, 2026, with Meryl Streep reprising her role as Miranda Priestly.

The plot will explore the rivalry between Priestly and Emily, now a high-powered executive, as they compete for advertising revenue in a declining print media landscape





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Leslie Framer The Devil Wears Prada Emily Charlton Lauren Weisberger Vogue

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