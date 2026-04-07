The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea Fronts New Spin-Off 'I Made it at Market'

The Repair Shop's metalwork expert Dominic Chinea is launching a new spin-off series, 'I Made it at Market', which follows the journeys of craftspeople turning their hobbies into businesses. The show revisits participants from 'Make it at Market', exploring their successes and the impact on their lives.

Do you need something interesting to watch tonight? Explore our brand new TV GUIDE now!. BBC enthusiasts are expressing their anticipation as a star from The Repair Shop takes the lead in a spin-off series, already being hailed as precisely what the television landscape requires at this moment. Dominic Chinea , who has been a prominent metalwork expert on the beloved program since 2017, is the new face of I Made it at Market.

This series is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, April 7th, and it builds upon the foundation of the 2023 BBC show Make it at Market, where Chinea guided a group of aspiring entrepreneurs in turning their crafting hobbies into profitable ventures. The fresh installment will find the skilled craftsman revisiting those he assisted three years prior, offering viewers an update on their current endeavors and achievements. The BBC's official synopsis for I Made it at Market promises insights into the transformation of passions into profits, as Dom Chinea reconnects with remarkable makers who have successfully leveraged their talents into thriving businesses, examining the profound impact these skills have had on their lives.\Dominic and the show's official Instagram page recently shared a video of the star discussing the upcoming series, further fueling the excitement among fans. In the video, Chinea excitedly announced, I have some exciting news. Make it at Market is back! But not as you know it. I Made it at Market is a brand new series out today! 3:45pm BBC One. I get the chance to travel around the country visiting previous crafts people that have been to my boot camp to see how they're getting on now. Tune in today! The accompanying caption read: BIG NEWS!! Brand new series I made it at market is out today, 3:45 BBC1 or on iplayer, A chance to catch up with previous makers and see how successful they are now, 3 years later! What crafts are you hoping to see? Earlier in the week, they teased viewers with a preview of what to expect in this latest installment. The comment section on Instagram quickly filled with expressions of enthusiasm for the upcoming series. Dominic also shared his own thoughts with his fans, saying, Our country is full of incredible makers, dreaming of turning their talent into money maker careers. So with a team of fantastic professional mentors, I run a one of a kind boot camp showing them how to do just that! Now I'm on my way to catch up with those who have made their dreams come true. I'll be hearing about their amazing achievements, and finding out how much money they're making. So join me and meet the fabulous makers who have transformed their lives and made it at market!\Numerous fans flooded the comments section with their eager anticipation. Comments like I can’t wait… going to binge them all I think! Yaaaaassss exactly what we need, Yay brilliant, can’t wait, Looking forward to watching! SO love this programme, and Dom is awesome seems such a nice guy love that he’s living the dream in beautiful Cornwall showcased the high level of excitement. Additional comments included, Great series, I’ll be watching, and Cool, can’t wait Dom. Sounds awesome x. This overwhelming positive response suggests a strong interest in the series. The show's premise of assisting craftspeople in transforming their hobbies into profitable businesses resonates deeply with audiences. The series explores how individuals are successfully turning their talents into careers, making it a compelling watch. The program, which follows the successes and journeys of these entrepreneurs, is set to be a captivating exploration of creativity, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. The format provides a motivational viewing experience for those interested in crafting and entrepreneurship





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dominic Chinea The Repair Shop I Made It At Market Make It At Market BBC Crafts Entrepreneurship Television Spin-Off

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bathgate Shop Owner Claims Thousands Lost Due to Shoplifting and VandalismA Londis store owner in Bathgate, Mohammed Bilal, says he has lost thousands of pounds due to repeated shoplifting and vandalism. He reports the store has been targeted by both youngsters and adults, leading to damage and daily financial losses. Frustrated by the lack of police action, he has stopped reporting the incidents.

Read more »

Lisa Angel Opens New Shop in Victoria LeedsJewellery and gift retailer Lisa Angel has opened its eighth store in Victoria Leeds, celebrating the occasion on social media. The new shop adds to the shopping options in Leeds city centre, alongside other new openings and guides to local attractions.

Read more »

Polka Dots Are Back: Shop the Iconic Print's Modern RevivalPolka dots make a triumphant return for spring/summer, with modern twists and diverse interpretations. From dresses and tops to scarves and skirts, explore the iconic print's revival with options from Boden, M&S, Karen Millen, and more. Discover how to incorporate this timeless trend into your wardrobe with a touch of modern flair.

Read more »

Bridgnorth Hope House charity shop to grow after local supportThe charity says its new shop, in a unit double the size, will open later this year.

Read more »

The best high street co-ords to shop now for springShop the top high street co-ords for spring including stylish matching sets from F&F, River Island, M&S, Mango, H&M and more.

Read more »

Moment teenager holds up chicken shop with 'pistol' after they give him wrong sauceA furious teenager threatened to kill his local chicken shop worker after he got his order wrong.

Read more »