The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea Stunned by Colleague's 'Highly Illegal' Setup

A visit to The Repair Shop's Mark Stuckey reveals a hidden observatory and a surprising laser system, while Dominic Chinea shares details of a recent workshop injury and the challenges of setting up his Cornish base.

Dominic Chinea , the skilled metalworker from the beloved BBC show The Repair Shop , experienced a moment of surprise and slight alarm during a visit to his colleague Mark Stuckey ’s home in Norfolk.

The visit, documented on Chinea’s YouTube channel, promised ‘surprises around every corner’, and it certainly delivered. Stuckey, renowned for his expertise in restoring vintage radios and electronics, initially showcased his impressively equipped workshop, revealing a long-held passion for amateur radio – also known as ham radio – cultivated over many years. This hobby led to a fascinating history involving a chance encounter with a local astronomer and access to a world of scientific exploration.

The exploration of Stuckey’s property didn’t stop at the workshop. The video unveiled a hidden gem: a fully functional miniature observatory, complete with a substantial telescope housed within a circular, domed structure. Stuckey recounted a formative experience from his teenage years in Luton, where a casual mention of his interest in astronomy to a neighbour led him to Horace Dall, a local astronomer with a significant observatory.

This introduction sparked a near-daily ritual of observing the night sky, and through Dall, Stuckey had the extraordinary opportunity to meet the iconic astronomer Patrick Moore, the long-time presenter of The Sky at Night. After Dall’s passing in 1986, the observatory and telescope were acquired by the Luton Astronomical Society before eventually finding their way into Stuckey’s care, where he meticulously restored the dome and rebuilt the telescope itself.

The pair then demonstrated the observatory’s capabilities, focusing on Jupiter and identifying its moons – Ganymede, Euporie, Callisto, and Io. However, the demonstration took an unexpected turn when Stuckey revealed he also possessed a high-powered laser system. He casually mentioned using it to ‘point at’ Jupiter, which was 480 million miles away, and activated the laser, projecting a bright blue circle onto the observatory dome. Chinea’s reaction was immediate and humorous, exclaiming that it ‘looks highly illegal’.

Stuckey quickly reassured him, explaining that it was perfectly legitimate and that he even had a more powerful laser used for targeting the moon, all operated remotely from inside his home with the aid of a video camera for observation. Meanwhile, Dominic Chinea has recently shared details of a personal challenge he faced while establishing his own workshop in Cornwall, as featured in the Channel 4 programme *Dom Chinea's Cornish Workshop*.

The show follows Chinea and his wife Maria as they transition from Kent to a farmhouse in Cornwall. His workshop, a central element of the programme, suffered damage during severe weather, resulting in a partially collapsed roof and damage to his collection of vintage vehicles. Chinea described the ordeal as devastating, with his cherished tools and machinery exposed to the elements and rapidly deteriorating while he struggled to repair the building.

After a year of intensive work – digging, moving concrete, and repairing the roof – he was finally nearing completion when a workshop accident occurred. While building a wheeling machine for his YouTube channel, his hand became entangled in a drill. Although the cuts appeared to be healing, Chinea revealed that the primary issue was not the lacerations themselves, but rather significant bruising and limited mobility in his fingers, which he described as resembling ‘sausage fingers’.

He was temporarily unable to move two of them. Despite this setback, Chinea remains dedicated to his craft and continues to share his expertise through his YouTube channel and television appearances. Viewers can catch *The Repair Shop* on BBC One tonight, Wednesday, April 22nd, from 8pm to 9pm





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