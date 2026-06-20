The Ring's Daveigh Chase death sparks Hollywood's 'curse' fears

The death of The Ring's Daveigh Chase has revived fears of a curse plaguing Hollywood's horror movie sets. Chase died aged 35 after being hospitalised for malnutrition, following health battles with meningitis, a blood infection and sepsis. Her name is now among a host of horror movie actors to pass away tragically early, which includes a roll call of stars from the Poltergeist franchise, It series and even martial arts expert Bruce Lee's son.

The sudden death of The Ring 's Daveigh Chase has revived fears of a curse plaguing Hollywood 's horror movie sets. Chase died aged 35 after being hospitalised for malnutrition, following health battles with meningitis, a blood infection and sepsis.

Her name is now among a host of horror movie actors to pass away tragically early, which includes a roll call of stars from the Poltergeist franchise, It series and even martial arts expert Bruce Lee's son. Chase first found fame as a child in 2002 with her haunting portrayal of Samara Morgan in The Ring.

She was also beloved for her voice role as Lilo in the hit 2002 Disney film Lilo & Stitch and the follow-up TV show, and she voiced Chihiro Ogino in Spirited Away. In 2006, she played Rhonda Volmer in 32 episodes of the series Big Love with Chloe Sevigny about a polygamist Mormon family. Other appearances included roles in Donnie Darko, Beethoven's 5th, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER and Mercy.

The Ring star Daveigh Chase's manager and stepsister frantically searched for her among Los Angeles homeless population in the final months of her life. Chase slipped out of the spotlight in 2013 and retreated from public view entirely in 2017, when she posted on social media for the last time. In her more recent years she was reported to be living on the streets, with her stepsister and manager desperately searching local homeless communities to try and find her.

A man claiming to be her partner, Roy Hernandez, started a GoFundMe in her name after she was admitted to hospital in early June, although her manager appeared skeptical.

'I can confirm Daveigh has a trust account set up at SAG to cover all costs. ' Chase's early death is the latest in a long line of actors famous for their roles in horror movies. Most notable was the youngster Heather O'Rourke, who leapt into Hollywood at just six years old with her chilling portrayal of clairvoyant child Carol Anne Freeling in the Poltergeist trilogy.

She cemented her place in the genre as one of its most memorable characters, but tragically died at just 12 years old months before the 1988 release of Poltergeist III. Heather died from septic shock as a result of an intestinal blockage, following an operation and two cardiac arrests. Her death shocked the acting community, but also sparked theories about a supposed 'Poltergeist curse' after three of her co-stars also died young.

Heather O'Rourke who leapt into Hollywood at just six years old with her chilling portrayal of clairvoyant child Carol Anne Freeling in the Poltergeist trilogy Heather (pictured with mother Kathleen) died suddenly aged just 12 from septic shock - the fourth member of the Poltergeist franchise to pass away. Dominique Dunne (seen centre in the film The Day The Loving Died in 1981) appeared as the older sister in the second Poltergeist movie, but was killed by her ex-boyfriend months later.

The first was Dominique Dunne, who debuted in Poltergeist as Heather's character's older sister, Dana Freeling. The role was Dunne's breakthrough into stardom and saw her go on to headline the Western film The Shadow Riders, only for her life to be cut tragically short soon after. Just months after Poltergeist's release, the 22-year-old was at her home in West Hollywood when she and her ex-boyfriend, John Thomas Sweeney, began arguing on the driveway.

Sweeney attacked Dunne, strangling her, and putting her into a coma. She died five days later on November 4 1982. The franchise was hit by a second tragedy in 1985, with the death of Julian Beck, who played doomsday cult leader Reverend Henry Kane in Poltergeist II. He was known for his stage directing and poetry alongside his acting in a career that spanned decades.

Beck co-directed Living Theatre and also appeared in various films and TV shows, including an episode of Miami Vice. The actor had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 1983, and died aged 60 two years later on September 14 1985 - before the release of the second installment of the horror franchise. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2004, some 19 years after his death.

Beck's passing was followed two years later by William Sampson, also an actor in Poltergeist II, at the age of 53, from kidney failure following a heart and lungs transplant. He had an extensive career in rodeo performing for 20 years before he was scouted by producers of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest to play Chief Bromden.

Sampson went on to have roles in The Outlaw Josey Wales, Fish Hawk and The White Buffalo, and played Taylor the Medicine Man in Poltergeist II: The Other Sid





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