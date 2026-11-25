An in-depth analysis of The Rings of Power Season 3 finale reveals Sauron forges the One Ring and surrenders to Pharazôn, setting up the fall of Númenor in future episodes.

The third season of Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power has concluded with the creation of the One Ring, marking the definitive end of the Second Age's initial setup and the beginning of a new, darker chapter in Middle-earth. Co-showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have clarified that the entire narrative arc of this season was designed to lead directly to this singular, world-altering event, ensuring that every character motivation and subplot converged on Sauron's ultimate ambition.

The Balrog Speaks and Sauron Forges the Ring

In the penultimate episode, Sauron, portrayed by Charlie Vickers, receives critical knowledge from a Balrog regarding the specific fires of Mount Doom required to forge the One Ring. This marks a significant deviation from previous Tolkien adaptations, as the Balrog, voiced by Simon Pegg, is shown to be intelligent and capable of speech. The showrunners explained that this choice was made to explore the deeper lore of the Maiar, a order of spirits that includes both Gandalf and Sauron, and to present a side of the creature that fans have not seen before in live-action television.

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The decision to have the Balrog communicate was not arbitrary but rooted in the extensive legendarium created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Patrick McKay noted that Balrogs are powerful beings equal in stature to Gandalf and Sauron, possessing the intelligence to command troops and cast spells. By allowing the Balrog to speak, the writers aimed to challenge the audience's expectations and provide a fresh perspective on a familiar mythical entity, thereby enriching the narrative depth of the series.

Sauron's Psychological Motivation and the One Ring Design

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne emphasized that the motivation behind the creation of the One Ring was deeply personal for Sauron. The show explores how Sauron is driven by a need to dominate the person who has consistently resisted him, particularly in light of the torment inflicted by Celebrimbor. This psychological warfare forms the core of Sauron's character arc, transforming his political maneuvering into a deeply personal crusade against those who oppose his will.

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The design of the One Ring itself remains faithful to the source material, described as a plain gold band. However, the production team made slight modifications to the prop for camera purposes, broadening the ring to give it a more substantial and chunky appearance. This visual adjustment ensures that the artifact reads clearly on screen while maintaining its symbolic simplicity, serving as a tangible representation of Sauron's growing power and his intent to rule all other Rings of Power.

The Surrender to Pharazôn and the Fall of Númenor

The season finale concludes with Sauron mobilizing his army against Pharazôn, the king of Númenor portrayed by Trystan Gravelle. Instead of a climactic battle, Sauron appears to surrender, a move that the showrunners describe as a masterful chess play. This unexpected turn of events sets the stage for the eventual fall of Númenor, as Sauron manipulates the Númenóreans into turning against their own traditions and gods, leading to what the finale titles as the Doom of Men.

Trystan Gravelle's Pharazôn is positioned as one of the most consequential figures in the series, as his relationship with Sauron accelerates the decline of Númenor. The showrunners highlighted that the creation of the Rings of Power has turned everyone in Middle-earth into a nuclear power, fundamentally changing the geopolitical landscape. This shift sets the tone for the subsequent seasons, where the consequences of these actions will be felt across thousands of years of history.

Setting Up the Future of Middle-earth

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne stated that their goal for Season 3 was to create a tighter, tauter narrative that delved deeper into the psychological aspects of the characters. They aimed to start the season with high stakes and maintain that intensity throughout, ensuring that the forging of the One Ring felt like a natural and inevitable culmination of the events in previous seasons. This approach allowed them to explore the darker themes of deception and ambition that define the later parts of Tolkien's Second Age.

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The integration of Sauron's storyline with the broader mythos of Middle-earth has been a central focus for the production team. By connecting all storylines to Sauron's attempts at world domination, the writers have created a cohesive narrative that prepares viewers for the epic conflicts to come. The finale serves as a bridge between the initial setup of the series and the major historical events that will define the rest of the show, ensuring that the audience is fully engaged for the next chapter in this expansive adaptation.