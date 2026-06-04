Celebrity families, such as Jennifer Lopez's, are increasingly boasting about their transgender children. However, a closer look reveals a more complex issue, one that is concerned about the growing number of young people declaring a gender identity that may lead to medicalization, potential transformation, or irreversible surgical interventions. As a parent, a clinical psychologist, a former board member of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, and a transgender person, I with concern about this phenomenon, particularly among affluent and privileged communities where the rate of adolescent transgender identities seems to be outpacing the general population.

For over a decade, I've treated adolescents and young adults questioning their gender and sexuality. One observation has become increasingly clear, and that is having a transgender child is often something to be celebrated by affluent and privileged communities.

The phenomenon is exemplified by Jennifer Lopez's 18-year-old child, who was born Emme Muñiz and biologically female, sporting a new masculine first name, Oskar, on their high school's Instagram account. Lopez has been a supportive mother, beaming with pride as her child explored their new identity.

As a parent, a clinical psychologist, a former board member of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, and a transgender person, I feel obligated to ask: what is the reason behind the high rate of adolescent transgender identities among celebrity families? The families of Cher, Charlize Theron, Elon Musk, and Jamie Lee Curtis are a few examples where children have questioned their gender. Transgender identities have been present historically but have only recently gained social acceptance.

In 2012, Vice President Joe Biden referred to the quest for transgender equality as the 'civil rights issue of our time'. Fast forward to 2014, where celebrities like Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner were at the forefront of the mainstream acceptance of trans identities. Today, denying support for trans issues in progressive communities can be detrimental to one's career.

However, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, only 3.3 percent of Americans aged 13-17 identify as transgender. That aside, there is a significant concern about the growing number of young people declaring a gender identity that may lead to medicalization, potential transformation, or irreversible surgical interventions. ,In my view, schools are teaching children as young as primary-school age about 'gender variation and identity,' which I deem to be inappropriate.

This is especially concerning as some classrooms instruct children that 'gender' is something they can 'choose' like a favorite food or clothes, leaving them oblivious to the potential long-term consequences of declaring a different gender. Furthermore, thanks to overreaching DEI initiatives and 'woke' culture, many boys and young men have been taught to be ashamed of their own masculinity. , Affluent boys struggle with their masculinity due to the belief that altering their sexuality and gender is a preferable option.

These kids are born with a lot, but they're desperate for purpose, looking around at their privileged bubbles and envying friends who come out as gay or transgender, wondering what they are going to do or who they are going to be. Some parents of trans children publicize their children's transitions, such as actresses Cynthia Nixon and Gabrielle Union, which has become almost a public spectacle.

,I believe it is long past time to ask ourselves whether America has gone too far in its acceptance and promotion of transgender identities. What are the reasons behind this rising phenomenon, and are we failing to recognize the limits of medical intervention and surgery for young people? Certainly, as clinicians, it is our responsibility to safeguard the well-being of these children.

,There is a growing fear that by allowing and celebrating young people's exploration of their genders, we are inadvertently pushing vulnerable young people to adopt identities that may lead them down a path of transition, with all the physical and emotional implications that accompany it. Teaching children about gender variation and identity is not inherently problematic, but doing so without emphasizing the importance of waiting until they're emotionally mature enough for these choices can have dire consequences.

, Therefore, in an age where societal expectations demand conformity and allergic reactions to received cultural, philosophical, and psychological norms - we fail to heed the ambiguity of the things we're not even sure we should be addressing - and it's been long past time that we stopped congratulating and gain an understanding as to understanding these societially undocumented situation is alot harder





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Psychology Healthcare Adolescent Transgender Identities Celebrity Families Medicalization Transformation Irreversible Surgical Interventions DEI Initiatives Woke Culture Affluent Boys Masculinity Societal Expectations Societal Conformity.

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