The Rock's Diamond-Encrusted Watch Steals the Show at the Met Gala

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson showcased a stunning Jacob Co. Billionaire III watch, adorned with 714 diamonds, at the Met Gala, continuing his trend of wearing opulent timepieces. The watch, made of 18-carat white gold and weighing 129.6 carats, is a limited edition with only 18 pieces available.

Dwayne ' The Rock ' Johnson consistently demonstrates a penchant for showcasing extravagant timepieces, solidifying his status as a watch enthusiast and a style icon. His selections aren't merely accessories; they are statements of luxury and refined taste, often becoming a focal point of media attention during high-profile events.

Last year at the Venice Film Festival, Johnson graced the event with a sophisticated Chopard Alpine Eagle crafted from 18-carat rose gold, valued at approximately £80,000. This choice hinted at a growing appreciation for high-end horology, but it was his appearance at this year's Met Gala that truly cemented his reputation.

The Met Gala, renowned for its thematic dress codes, presented Johnson with the opportunity to elevate his wristwear game to unprecedented heights, aligning with the evening's 'Fashion is Art' directive. He chose to display the Jacob Co. Billionaire III, a breathtaking rectangular skeleton watch that transcends the boundaries between watchmaking and jewelry. The Jacob Co. Billionaire III is not simply a watch; it's a dazzling spectacle of diamonds and intricate craftsmanship.

Constructed from 18-carat white gold, the timepiece is completely enveloped in a staggering number of diamonds – a total of 714, weighing an impressive 129.6 carats. The distribution of these diamonds is meticulously planned, with 77 adorning the case, 76 within the inner ring, 57 embellishing the movement bridges, and a remarkable 504 meticulously set across the bracelet. This represents a significant increase from the original Billionaire model released in 2016, which featured 656 diamonds.

Jacob Co. deliberately sought to surpass previous achievements, creating a truly exceptional and opulent piece. The sheer scale of diamond embellishment and the complexity of the skeletonized movement demonstrate the brand's commitment to pushing the limits of both horological and jewelry artistry. Given its extraordinary nature, the Billionaire III is an exceptionally limited edition, with only 18 pieces available worldwide, and the price is disclosed only upon request, underscoring its exclusivity and desirability.

Hollywood stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who has collaborated with Dwayne Johnson for many years, has observed the consistent impact of his watch choices. In a previous interview with Esquire UK, she highlighted that watches have always been central to Johnson's red carpet aesthetic and will continue to be so. Urbinati noted the significant attention his watch selections receive, particularly from a specific demographic – men who admire his physique and lifestyle.

She believes that Johnson's choices influence this group, inspiring them to pay attention to his style. Furthermore, Urbinati revealed that Johnson has actively worked to refine his watch collection, transitioning from a preference for Panerai watches to incorporating a 'root beer' Rolex into his rotation. This evolution demonstrates a growing knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of horology. The question now remains: how will The Rock possibly surpass this dazzling display in the future?

His consistent ability to capture attention with his wristwear suggests that his next choice will undoubtedly be another remarkable statement of luxury and style, continuing to solidify his position as a leading figure in both entertainment and the world of high-end watches. The careful curation of his image, combined with his genuine interest in horology, makes his watch selections a fascinating aspect of his public persona





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Dwayne Johnson The Rock Jacob Co Billionaire III Met Gala Luxury Watches Diamonds Horology Ilaria Urbinati Chopard Alpine Eagle Rose Gold White Gold Fashion Style

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