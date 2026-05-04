The Rolling Stones Announce New Album 'Foreign Tongues' After Fan Puzzle

The Rolling Stones have revealed their 25th studio album, 'Foreign Tongues,' following a social media puzzle and months of cryptic teasers. The album is set for release on July 10th and follows their Grammy-winning 'Hackney Diamonds'.

The Rolling Stones have officially unveiled the title of their highly anticipated new album , ' Foreign Tongues ,' following a clever and engaging teaser campaign that captivated fans over the weekend.

The legendary band members – Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood – each contributed a piece of what is expected to be the album's artwork, posting segments to their individual Instagram accounts. When combined, these images form a striking, caricatured face incorporating iconic elements of each musician: Sir Mick's instantly recognizable lips, Keith Richards' signature headband, and a pair of eyes, with at least one belonging to Ronnie Wood.

This interactive reveal built significant excitement and allowed fans to participate in piecing together the puzzle, demonstrating a modern approach to album promotion from a band with a decades-long history. The build-up to the album announcement has been a masterclass in creating intrigue. For months, mysterious billboards and enigmatic social media posts have fueled speculation about a new release – their first full-length project since the critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning 'Hackney Diamonds' in 2023.

The band further intensified the anticipation on Friday by sharing a brief, 13-second video clip featuring their iconic tongue and lips logo against a dynamic, moving backdrop. The accompanying caption, consisting solely of two emojis – one representing a CD – served as a subtle yet effective hint that a new record was imminent.

Prior to this, a series of cryptic messages, including posters and QR codes linked to a previously obscure band called 'The Cockroaches,' began appearing across London, adding another layer of mystery to the unfolding narrative. The Stones themselves have even performed and released music under the pseudonym 'The Cockroaches,' further blurring the lines and engaging fans in a playful game of discovery.

This strategy has successfully generated substantial buzz and media coverage, positioning 'Foreign Tongues' as one of the most talked-about album releases of the year.

'Foreign Tongues' marks The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album, a remarkable achievement for a band that has consistently defied expectations and remained at the forefront of rock and roll for over six decades. The album will include the track 'Rough And Twisted,' which was initially released as a limited-edition vinyl single by The Cockroaches on April 11th. While rumors circulated about another song, 'Mr Charm,' being released on the same date, it did not materialize.

The confirmation of a new album follows Ronnie Wood’s announcement last September that a record was completed and slated for release the following year. The band has navigated a significant change in recent years with the passing of long-serving drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021. Steve Jordan has since taken on the role of drummer, seamlessly stepping into Watts’ shoes and ensuring the band’s continued musical momentum.

The album is scheduled for release on July 10th, promising fans a fresh collection of music from one of the most enduring and influential bands in history. The anticipation is high, and 'Foreign Tongues' is poised to become another landmark release in The Rolling Stones’ illustrious career, showcasing their continued creativity and relevance in the contemporary music landscape.

The album represents not just a new collection of songs, but a continuation of a legacy that has shaped generations of musicians and music lovers





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The Rolling Stones Foreign Tongues New Album Mick Jagger Keith Richards Ronnie Wood

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