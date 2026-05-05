The Rolling Stones Announce New Album 'Foreign Tongues'

The Rolling Stones are releasing a new studio album, 'Foreign Tongues', on July 10th, featuring contributions from Charlie Watts, Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, Robert Smith and Chad Smith. The album follows their Grammy-winning 'Hackney Diamonds' and was recorded quickly in London with producer Andrew Watt.

The Rolling Stones are preparing to release their new studio album, Foreign Tongues , on July 10th, marking a swift return to the recording studio less than three years after the critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds .

This 14-track collection, distributed by Polydor/Universal Music, promises to continue the musical momentum established by their previous success. The announcement follows months of carefully orchestrated teasers, including mysterious billboards and online clues, which ignited speculation among fans about a new release. The lead single, In The Stars, is scheduled for digital release on May 5th, accompanied by the album’s opening track, Rough and Twisted, offering a first taste of the sonic landscape of Foreign Tongues.

The album’s creation was a remarkably efficient process, completed in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London. This rapid turnaround is a testament to the band’s enduring creative energy and their seamless collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also oversaw the production of Hackney Diamonds. The recording sessions were described by Sir Mick Jagger as ‘intense’ and ‘passionate,’ highlighting the focused energy within the studio.

Keith Richards echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the ‘enjoyment’ and ‘London vibe’ that permeated the project. Foreign Tongues holds a particularly poignant significance as it features a special contribution from the late Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. His presence on the album serves as a touching tribute to the band’s long-time drummer and a reminder of his invaluable contribution to their sound.

Beyond Watts, the album boasts an impressive roster of guest artists, adding further depth and texture to the music. These collaborators include Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, Robert Smith of The Cure, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, each bringing their unique talents to the project. The inclusion of such renowned musicians underscores the Rolling Stones’ continued relevance and their ability to attract top-tier talent.

The album cover art, a striking painting by American artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn, is a visually arresting representation of the band members. It features a caricatured face incorporating iconic elements such as Sir Mick’s lips, Keith Richards’ headband, and eyes – with at least one belonging to Ronnie Wood, creating a composite image that is both familiar and innovative. The Rolling Stones, formed in London in 1962, have consistently pushed boundaries and redefined rock and roll for over six decades.

Their enduring appeal lies in their ability to evolve while remaining true to their core sound. The release of Foreign Tongues is not merely a new album; it’s a continuation of a legacy. The album will be available in a variety of formats to cater to diverse preferences, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants, and special box sets. The single, In The Stars, will also be released on CD and vinyl.

The build-up to the album’s release involved a clever marketing campaign, including cryptic messages and the use of the pseudonym ‘The Cockroaches. ’ This playful approach generated significant buzz and engaged fans in a series of online puzzles and clues. The band shared a short video snippet on social media, featuring their iconic tongue and lips logo, further fueling anticipation.

Sir Mick Jagger, 82, and Keith Richards, 82, both expressed their enthusiasm for the recording process and the resulting album, highlighting the collaborative spirit and the joy of creating music together. Foreign Tongues promises to be a significant addition to the Rolling Stones’ discography and a testament to their enduring musical prowess





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Rolling Stones Foreign Tongues New Album Mick Jagger Keith Richards Charlie Watts Hackney Diamonds Andrew Watt Paul Mccartney Steve Winwood Robert Smith Chad Smith

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