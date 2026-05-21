The Royal Family and Seatbelts: Laws and Exceptions

Explains the exemptions and reasons behind the royal family not wearing seatbelts, as well as the consideration of various factors and the nuance of the protection officers' role.

Though the royal family are not exactly exempt from the law, there are a plethora of reasons why we sometimes see them without seatbelts. Several exemptions within the law slightly complicate things.

One reason is when 'a person involved in a procession organised by or on behalf of the Crown or which is commonly or customarily held' are not taking part in an official procession, they are frequently surrounded by a number of police or personal protection officers as part of an official motorcade when they are on duty. In terms of the law, this might constitute a 'procession'.

Princess Kate was seen without her seatbelt when arriving with Prince George and Prince Louise to Trooping the Colour in 2024





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Royal Family Seatbelts Exemptions Protective Factors Fashion Needs Risk Factors Assessment

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