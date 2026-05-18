Following the release of the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop and 'Audemars Piguet Royal Oak' lines, numerous stores across the globe have reported line queues and heightened demand for these limited-edition pieces. Several popular models, specifically the 'Lan Ba' and 'Huit Blanc' Royal Pops, have incurred substantial scalper demand, with one stockx auction highlighting a 3.8x premium price. While some models, like the Strawberry Cheesecake colors, have failed to match consumer expectations and attract the same level of attention, the overall Watched export market remains steady and shows no signs of slowing down as more participants enter the market, representing a significant shift in the luxury watch industry from the traditionally silent and selective model of demand.

Swatch ’s colourful collaboration with Audemars Piguet transformed shopping streets into watch-swapping scenes, prompting chaos outside boutiques. Queues lined city blocks, and hopeful buyers resorted to black-market channels to secure their desired timepieces.

Two popular models emerged as spotlighted, with the 'Lan Ba' Royal Pop commanding a premium on StockX, and the 'Huit Blanc' and 'Ocho Negro' models also attracting substantial scalper demand. Low-priced models, like the Green Eight and Pastel Blue, fared less well





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Swatch Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Watches Limited-Edition Pieces Scalper Demand Online Retail Stockx Chrono24 Ebay Facebook Marketplace Private Collectors Queues Waiters

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