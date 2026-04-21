The Rural Retreat: Life in Wincle Through the Eyes of Kelvin Fletcher

Discover the tranquil beauty of the Cheshire village of Wincle, a hidden gem in the Peak District that has become the home of former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his family.

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has transitioned from the glitz of the television studio to the tranquil pastures of a charming Cheshire village that feels like stepping back in time. Upon arriving in Wincle , a scenic location situated just over an hour from the bustling streets of Manchester, visitors are immediately greeted by the nostalgic sight of a red telephone box and the soothing, rhythmic sound of the River Dane flowing steadily through the landscape.

Nestled deep within the heart of the Peak District, the village is defined by its undulating hills, expansive green fields, and breathtaking vistas that stretch across the horizon. Despite its remote and peaceful aesthetic, the location remains surprisingly accessible, providing a convenient proximity to major market towns like Macclesfield and Congleton. This unique balance offers residents the perfect blend of authentic countryside living while ensuring that vital urban amenities remain within a comfortable driving distance. Kelvin, who became a household name for his long-standing role as Andy Sugden in the popular soap opera Emmerdale, made the life-changing decision to relocate to this idyllic corner of the world alongside his wife, Liz, and their children in 2021. This move signaled more than just a change of address; it documented his evolution from a professional actor to a dedicated farmer, a journey that has been vividly captured in his television docuseries, Kelvin's Farming Adventure and the subsequent hit show, Fletcher's Family Farm on ITV. Beyond his farming endeavors, Kelvin has embraced his role as a rural entrepreneur, listing a charming cottage on his property through Airbnb. This venture has proven highly successful, reportedly generating up to 78,000 pounds annually and inviting guests to experience the quiet splendor of Wincle for themselves. While the latest series of his farming show has recently concluded, leaving fans anticipating his next update, the village itself continues to thrive as a magnet for tourists and nature enthusiasts alike. Life in Wincle is characterized by a deep sense of history and community, which is perhaps why so many newcomers find it difficult to leave. Local resident Chris Gardener, who has called the village home for over a decade, expresses a deep affection for the area, noting that the community spirit is the true heart of the hamlet. Beyond the social aspect, the geography of the region is a major draw. Adventurers often flock to the nearby Cleulow Cross, an ancient gritstone pillar dating back to the dark ages, which offers panoramic views of the rugged Peak District hills. After a long day of hiking through the stunning Macclesfield Forest or wandering the winding country lanes, locals and visitors often congregate at the Wincle Brewery, a local establishment situated right by the river. Local business owner Giles Meadows has observed a tangible increase in foot traffic since the arrival of the Fletcher family, noting that while some are eager to spot a celebrity, most are quickly won over by the sheer beauty of the surroundings. Kelvin himself has earned praise for his genuine integration into the community, frequently volunteering at village fetes and supporting local events. This seamless blend of high-profile appeal and humble rural life ensures that Wincle remains one of the most sought-after hidden gems in the English countryside





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kelvin Fletcher Wincle Peak District Fletcher's Family Farm Countryside Living

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool, Aston Villa vs Sunderland and Nottingham Forest vs BurnleyFollow text commentary and listen on 5 Live as Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, plus two more Premier League games.

Read more »

Premier League LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool, Aston Villa vs Sunderland and Nottingham Forest vs BurnleyFollow text commentary and listen on 5 Live as Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, plus two more Premier League games.

Read more »

I visited Kelvin Fletcher's village where he's earning thousands and two words sum it upFormer Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz moved to the Peak District village of Wincle in 2021 to run a 120-acre farm, with visitors to the area trying to catch a glimpse of the star

Read more »

Kelvin Fletcher opens up on family life as he and Liz 'trying to survive'Kelvin Fletcher opened up about his family life during a repeat of Fletcher's Family Farm.

Read more »

Aston Villa to Temporarily Reduce Capacity During Villa Park RedevelopmentAston Villa has announced plans to redevelop Villa Park, aiming for a capacity of 52,500. The North Stand will be closed for the 2026/27 season, reducing capacity by 5,000, to accelerate the project and achieve cost savings. Meanwhile, Newcastle United fans are still awaiting updates on stadium plans.

Read more »

Kelvin Fletcher and wife 'heartbroken' as they share regret over farm lossKelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have opened up about the chaotic reality of running their family farm in Cheshire

Read more »