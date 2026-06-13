The Script Surprise Fans with Intimate Gig at Glasgow Pub Following Hampden Park Performance with Take That

Irish rock band The Script delighted fans with an unexpected intimate performance at Malones Irish Bar in Glasgow just hours after supporting Take That at the massive Hampden Park stadium. The spontaneous appearance transformed the bustling pub into a legendary music venue, creating an unforgettable night for staff and fans alike.

Fresh off the Hampden Park stage, where they had just performed as special guests for pop legends Take That , the Irish rock band The Script made a surprise appearance at Malones Irish Bar in Glasgow 's city centre.

The news spread like wildfire among fans, many of whom had just left the 52,000-capacity national stadium buzzing with energy. A large crowd quickly flooded the pub, eager to experience the celebrated band in an entirely different, up-close setting following the colossal stadium spectacle. Jordan Grierson, General Manager of Malones Glasgow, described the night as historic.

We've hosted some incredible nights at Malones over the years, but when The Script walked through the door last night, the place went to another level entirely. The contrast between the two venues could not have been more striking. Just hours earlier, the band had been performing to a sea of tens of thousands at Hampden Park as part of Take That's The Circus Live tour.

Now, in the warmly lit, crowded confines of a traditional Irish pub, they delivered a raw, intimate performance that felt worlds away from the stadium production. The band, famed for global anthems such as The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Breakeven, and Hall of Fame, embraced the close-quarters atmosphere, connecting directly with an audience that was still riding the high from the earlier show.

Seeing the reaction of the crowd - many of whom had just come straight from Hampden - was something really special and will go down in the history books for us, Grierson added. The spontaneous gig underscored the band's reputation for engaging genuinely with their fans and the cities they visit. Formed in Dublin in 2001, The Script have built a massive international career, selling over 30 million records worldwide and amassing a collection of platinum albums and hit singles.

Their role as special guests on select dates of Take That's tour has introduced them to even larger audiences across the UK. The Glasgow date was a standout, not only for the stadium performance but for the subsequent, unannounced visit to a beloved local venue, providing a memorable capstone to an already electrifying evening for fans. The event highlighted the magic of live music, where grand scale and intimate spontaneity can unexpectedly collide to create a truly unique experience





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Script Take That Glasgow Malones Irish Bar Hampden Park Surprise Gig Irish Rock Band The Circus Live Tour Intimate Performance Dublin Band

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow Mental Health Ward Inquiry After Woman's Death on StairwellA fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is to be held after a woman was found dead on a stairwell on a street in Glasgow weeks after being admitted to a mental health ward. The inquiry will explore the circumstances of her death, including the adequacy of risk assessment, care planning, and adherence to relevant policies by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Read more »

First look at 'amazing' Barbie exhibition coming to Glasgow this weekGlasgow is the first place outside of London to be hosting the exhibition, which dives into the history of the famous doll.

Read more »

Lucky fans had special day at Hampden before Scotland squad jetted to World CupCalum Alexander and Liam Reynolds, participants from the charity AWARE Scotland, were part of a group of supporters who gave the men’s team a rallying cry.

Read more »

Titanic Film Script Signed by Cast Sells for £620A Titanic film script signed by the leading cast of the 1997 blockbuster has been sold at auction for £620. The screenplay includes autographs from Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and director James Cameron.

Read more »