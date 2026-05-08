A classified manual in the White House, known as the 'Doomsday Book,' outlines extreme emergency powers for the president. Meanwhile, a new study highlights the heart health benefits of legumes, and Greece suspends border checks for UK travelers due to long queues.

A little-known manual in the White House, informally called the ' Doomsday Book ,' could significantly alter the course of a presidency and America itself if its contents were ever acted upon.

Formally known as PEADs (Presidential Emergency Action Documents), this secretive guide grants a president sweeping powers during wartime-level emergencies, including the authority to detain civilians, suspend communications, censor the press, freeze property, and even impose martial law. Originally created during the Eisenhower administration to ensure government continuity in the event of a nuclear strike, these documents were designed for catastrophic scenarios—such as a decapitated government or an invading force—where the survival of the American republic was at stake.

They were never intended for ordinary political use, as described by a former White House official from the Trump administration, who likened them to 'Mad Libs for the most extreme measures of government.

' Meanwhile, a new study published in the British Medical Journal reveals that consuming legumes like beans, lentils, and soy products can dramatically reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Researchers found that eating 170 grams of these foods daily led to a 28-30% lower risk of hypertension, with participants experiencing up to 19% less risk than those who consumed the least. The high levels of potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber in these plant-based foods contribute to their heart-protective benefits.

Simple dietary swaps, such as replacing processed meats with legumes or tofu, can make a meaningful difference in maintaining healthier blood pressure. Elsewhere, Greece has temporarily suspended EES (Entry/Exit System) checks for UK holidaymakers due to lengthy queues at border crossings, some lasting over three hours. The new European border system, which requires non-EU travelers to undergo facial scans and fingerprinting, has caused significant delays, with passengers missing flights.

While Greece has fully suspended checks for British tourists, airports in Portugal, France, and Italy have implemented temporary pauses to alleviate congestion. Belgium has postponed the introduction of EES altogether, while Spain and the Netherlands maintain that the system is functioning smoothly despite opposition calls to lift checks.

Additionally, eggs, once demonized for their cholesterol content, have regained their status as a superfood. After decades of debate, the NHS now endorses eggs as part of a balanced diet with no recommended upper limit. Nutrition experts emphasize that consuming whole eggs—rather than just the whites—is essential to benefit from their full nutritional profile, including vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats





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Health Travel Doomsday Book Peads Legumes Blood Pressure EES Checks

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