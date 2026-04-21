The Secret History of Queen Elizabeth II Favorite Afternoon Tea Treat

Discover the humble origins and strict traditions behind the late Queen Elizabeth II favorite sandwich, the jam penny, and how royal chefs prepared these classic treats.

Throughout her historic seventy-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently treated to the most exquisite and elaborate culinary creations from across the globe. As a figurehead who attended countless state dinners and traveled to hundreds of Commonwealth nations, she was exposed to a vast spectrum of international gastronomy.

However, despite the abundance of high-end delicacies and intricate dishes presented to her during formal engagements, the late monarch remained remarkably grounded and steadfast in her personal palate. She possessed a deep, enduring affection for a humble, quintessentially British treat that harked back to her earliest days in the royal nursery. This simple indulgence, which became a staple of her daily afternoon tea rituals, has since captivated the public as a symbol of her modest personal tastes despite the opulence of her position. Darren McGrady, a former royal chef who served the British monarchy for over fifteen years, has provided a fascinating glimpse into the culinary habits of the Queen. In an online feature detailing the logistics of massive royal garden parties, McGrady revealed that the Queen maintained a lifelong loyalty to a sandwich affectionally known as jam pennies. These bite-sized treats were a fixture of her childhood, consisting of nothing more than high-quality bread, butter, and jam, with a specific preference for strawberry preserves. The ingredients for these jams were often sourced directly from the sprawling gardens of Balmoral Castle, utilizing the finest Scottish strawberries available. The precision involved in their creation was noteworthy; the bread was cut into perfect circular shapes to resemble old English pennies, a ritual that transcended mere aesthetics and was rooted in long-standing royal folklore. Indeed, the specific shape of these sandwiches was driven by a deep-seated superstition within the palace. Tradition held that pointed food items, such as triangles or square-cut sandwiches, were considered bad luck for the monarchy, as they were said to represent a coffin or a sign of rebellion. Consequently, the royal kitchen staff would exclusively use circular cutters to ensure that the sandwiches remained round, thereby avoiding any ill omens. Beyond the jam pennies, the Queen was also known for her appreciation of a classic tuna mayonnaise sandwich, enhanced with thin slices of cucumber and a light dusting of pepper. The dedication to these specific, unchanging preferences over many decades highlights the Queen’s comfort in tradition. For those looking to replicate this regal snack at home, the process is straightforward: take your preferred sliced bread, remove the crusts, apply a thin layer of softened unsalted butter, and add a generous dollop of high-quality fruit preserves. By cutting the finished assembly into small, uniform circles, one can easily enjoy a genuine piece of royal history that remained a cherished part of the late monarch's afternoon routine for nearly a century





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