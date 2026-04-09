The Secret Identity of Thriller Sensation Freida McFadden Revealed: Sara Cohen

The true identity of the bestselling thriller author Freida McFadden, known for the movie adaptation of The Housemaid, has been revealed as psychiatrist Sara Cohen, whose carefully guarded personal life has only fueled the intrigue surrounding her success.

Freida McFadden, the enigmatic author behind a string of international thriller bestsellers, including the cinematic success The Housemaid , has captivated readers with her gripping narratives and guarded persona.

The film adaptation of The Housemaid, starring acclaimed actors Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, achieved a remarkable $400 million in worldwide gross, a significant return on its $35 million budget, and further fueled the anticipation for upcoming adaptations of her other works, such as The Surrogate Mother, The Tenant, and The Teacher. Despite this burgeoning success, McFadden has meticulously maintained an air of mystery around her personal life, famously eschewing traditional promotional activities like book tours, as revealed in an interview on Jenna Bush Hager's Open Book podcast. This deliberate secrecy has sparked intense curiosity among her fans and media outlets alike, eager to unravel the identity behind the author whose stories have captivated millions, which the Daily Mail has now revealed as psychiatrist Sara Cohen.\Sara Cohen, the real-life persona behind the pseudonym Freida McFadden, has carefully constructed a public image that cleverly obscures aspects of her true self. Her efforts to remain anonymous, have, ironically, heightened public interest in her life. Cohen's strategy includes managing information about her age, which she suggests is younger than her actual years. The few carefully shared details about her include her marriage to engineer Ian Weiner, her two children Miles, 19, and Libby, 12, her educational background at Harvard, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in applied mathematics in 2001, and her medical career. After graduating from SUNY Stony Brook, she completed her internship and residency, specializing in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and began publishing her novels in 2013. The Daily Mail has unearthed further insights, including a 2010 blog post from Cohen's younger self detailing her aspirations to become a psychiatrist, inspired by her father, Dr. Carl Cohen, who passed away in 2024. In the past, Cohen has worked as a doctor but now practices on Fridays, weekends and vacation cover only, dedicating more time to her flourishing career as a thriller author. This shift allows her to balance her medical practice and writing career, allowing her creativity to flourish while maintaining the air of mystery that has become part of her brand.\Cohen's upbringing in Manhattan, the daughter of medical professionals, influenced her early ambitions. Her father was a highly respected psychiatrist, and her mother a podiatrist. A family split during her childhood has shaped her perspective, which she has written about candidly in a medical blog under the alias Fizzy, an ode to her short, curly hair. The Daily Mail has unveiled her brother as Zack Cohen, CEO of the music label Fox Fuse. The revelation of Cohen's true identity has only deepened the intrigue surrounding Freida McFadden, the author who has successfully merged a medical career with a prolific writing output. Her careful curation of her public image and her desire for privacy have made her an even more compelling figure in the literary world. Her novels, with their intricate plots and unexpected twists, reflect this very careful curation of her public and professional life. The success of The Housemaid, and the anticipation surrounding her future cinematic adaptations, suggest that the world can expect many more suspenseful works of fiction from the author who so successfully hides behind the intriguing mask of Freida McFadden





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Freida Mcfadden Sara Cohen The Housemaid Thriller Author Secret Identity

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