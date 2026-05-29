The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Executive Producer Reveals Impact of Domestic Violence Scandal on Next Season

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' executive producer, Jeff Jenkins, has revealed that Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are banned from filming together following a temporary filming shutdown due to a domestic violence scandal.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' executive producer, Jeff Jenkins, has revealed that Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are banned from filming together following a temporary filming shutdown due to a domestic violence scandal .

The show, which launched on Hulu in September 2024, follows a group of Utah-based influencers in their professional and personal lives. Filming for the hit reality series was put on hold amid the scandal, which involved Paul, 31, and Mortensen, leading to uncertainty surrounding the fate of Season 5. Jenkins explained that the pair have official 'stay away' orders, meaning they won't be able to shoot together, at least for a very long time.

Despite the ban, Jenkins expressed his hope that Paul will return to the series, stating that she's 'amazing.

' The scandal has had a significant impact on the existing cast, with strong opinions on the matter. Jenkins believes that once the situation is resolved, it will be interesting to see how it affects the friendships, relationships, and MomTok as a whole. The show's production originally came to a halt in March after Mortensen accused Paul of domestic violence.

Days later, a video resurfaced from 2023 that showed Paul attacking her ex-boyfriend and throwing metal chairs at him, one of which hit her own child. The disturbing video prompted ABC to pull Paul's entire season of The Bachelorette before it had even aired. Paul scored a legal victory last week when the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced that it had declined to file charges against her over the alleged domestic violence episode from February.

Mortensen had accused Paul of choking him, hitting him, and shoving him into a window. Paul had previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault over another fight with Mortensen from 2023 that was also filmed. Paul had accused Mortensen of being abusive toward her in 2023. After it was revealed that she wouldn't face charges, Paul shared her jubilant reaction to the District Attorney's decision in an Instagram Stories post, thanking those who had stood with her





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The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Taylor Frankie Paul Dakota Mortensen Domestic Violence Scandal Reality TV

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