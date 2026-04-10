The Secret Shame of Gender Preference: When a Mother's Hope Doesn't Match Reality

Many parents experience a feeling of disappointment or a specific gender preference when expecting a child, but often feel the need to hide these emotions. This article explores the common experience of gender preference during pregnancy, delving into the reasons behind it, the social pressures surrounding it, and the importance of acknowledging and processing these feelings. It highlights the author's personal journey, exploring her own initial anxieties and shifting perspectives, ultimately emphasizing that a mother's love transcends gender expectations.

The words escaped me after my 20-week scan, revealing the sex of my first baby, as I shared the news with a close friend. A wave of regret washed over me instantly. We're not supposed to admit such feelings, are we? Especially when the sonographer had just confirmed I was having a son. In the realm of pregnancy, the socially accepted response to questions about the baby's sex is, of course, a resounding 'I don't mind, as long as it's healthy.

' And while that's undoubtedly true, for many parents, it doesn't encompass the whole truth. As a psychotherapist and a mother of three, I've lost count of the messages I've received beginning with the same apologetic phrase: 'I know this sounds terrible, but…' Whether the sender secretly 'really wanted a girl' or had their 'heart set on a boy', the words are always tinged with a sense of shame, as if the feeling itself needs to be corrected. This is because, while gender preference is surprisingly common, it's rarely discussed openly, creating a sense of a shameful secret. The idea of a boy frankly terrified me. Some of my relationships with male family members have been complex, and I worried that a son might one day reject me. A daughter felt like a safer bet; I imagined a shared connection, common interests, and a mini-me. I kept these hopes and anxieties hidden, even from my husband, who had never voiced his own preference. So, when I was told I was having a boy, a sliver of disappointment, even guilt, washed over me. However, I plastered on a doting smile, keen to prove to the sonographer and my husband that I was a happy and capable mother. The initial disappointment thankfully faded quickly. I began to dream again, this time envisioning a mischievous boy in place of the girl I'd longed for. By the time my son was born, I was filled with an overwhelming sense of adoration. During my second pregnancy, severe morning sickness led everyone to declare 'it must be a girl'. Yet, in the sonographer's room, the clearly visible boy parts made an appearance. I actually laughed – a sign that my past desires were losing their grip. While I was happy for another healthy baby, later that day, upon arriving at a friend's house, a warm embrace triggered tears and a sudden wave of grief, realizing I might never have a daughter. The initial desire to conceal my gender preference faded by my third pregnancy. People began to make assumptions. Family and friends repeatedly asked if we'd 'tried again for a girl'. One friend even suggested timing sex to increase the likelihood of conceiving a girl (ironically, I promptly dropped my ovulation stick down the toilet, rendering any timing useless). By then, I was at peace with the idea of having three boys, but I had a strong feeling I was carrying a girl. When the sonographer confirmed my suspicion, it felt like the perfect ending. It was then that I realized an important truth. My initial feelings about not wanting a son were never about my baby, nor about who he might become, but about my own perceptions of myself as a mother of a boy. Sharing these feelings with other mothers helped me understand that such initial assumptions don't make us 'terrible'. Emotions don't always align with our moral compass. What truly matters is our actions after our baby is born. The initial feeling of disappointment never about my baby but about my own perceptions of myself as a mother of a boy. Indeed, I laughed when my own mother told me she’d hoped for a boy. But when I was placed on her chest as her first-born and declared a girl, she realized my sex was irrelevant, saying: 'I wanted you. You just happened to be a girl.' Still, it's possible to be overwhelmed with love for what you have, and still experience grief for what wasn't to be. In my work as a therapist, I meet parents who still carry a sense of disappointment when reality doesn't match what they had hoped for. For most, these feelings are fleeting. But if they begin to shape how we connect with our child, it's worth gently paying attention. Because often, these reactions are not about the child in front of us, but something deeper: a belief, a memory, a past experience. We don't choose our children. But we do get to know them, love them and grow alongside them. And more often than not, it's the letting go of what we thought parenting would be like that makes space for something even better.





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