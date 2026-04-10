The Secret Shame of Gender Preference: Why It's Okay to Not Get What You Expected

Many parents experience feelings of disappointment when they learn the sex of their unborn child isn't what they hoped for. This article explores the common but often unspoken emotions surrounding gender preference during pregnancy, delving into why these feelings exist and how to navigate them with honesty and self-compassion. The author shares her personal experiences and insights as a psychotherapist and mother, emphasizing that these feelings don't define your capacity to love your child. She highlights that the most important thing is what we do once our baby is born.

The words escaped me just after my 20-week scan, when I discovered the sex of my first baby: I didn't want a boy. I instantly regretted the words, knowing they weren't socially acceptable. The expected response to questions about the baby's sex is 'I don't mind, as long as it's healthy,' and of course, that's true. However, for many parents, it isn't the whole truth.

As a psychotherapist and mother of three, I've heard countless messages beginning with 'I know this sounds terrible, but…' Whether the sender 'really wanted a girl' or had their 'heart set on a boy,' the sentiments are often tinged with apology, as if the feeling itself needs correction. Gender preference is far more common than we openly admit, yet it's rarely discussed honestly, making it feel like a shameful secret. The idea of a boy initially frightened me. Some relationships with male family members had been challenging, and I worried a son might reject me. A daughter seemed safer; I envisioned shared interests and a close bond. My heart yearned for a mini-me. I kept these feelings hidden, even from my husband, who never expressed a preference. When I learned I was having a boy, disappointment momentarily surfaced, but I quickly plastered on a doting smile to reassure the sonographer and my husband of my happiness. The disappointment soon faded. I began to daydream again, this time including a cheeky boy instead of the girl I'd longed for. By the time my son was born, I was filled with adoration. During my second pregnancy, severe morning sickness led everyone to assume 'it must be a girl.' However, another ultrasound confirmed a boy. This time, I laughed, indicating my previous desires had lessened. But later, visiting a friend's house, I was overwhelmed with a flash of grief that I might never have a daughter. In my early pregnancies, I hid my wish for a girl. However, by my third pregnancy, having two sons already, others began making assumptions. Friends and family would ask if we had 'tried again for a girl.' One friend even suggested timing sex specifically to ensure the baby would be female. Though I was at peace with the idea of three boys, I suspected I was carrying a girl. When the results confirmed my suspicions, it felt like a joyful culmination. During the journey, I realized my aversion to a son wasn't about the child but my imagined capabilities as a boy's mother. Sharing these feelings with other mothers revealed that such initial assumptions don't make us 'terrible.' Emotions don't adhere to moral codes. The critical element is what we do after our baby is born. Me not wanting a son was never about my baby, and who they might be, it was about what I believed I might be like as a boy's mother. Indeed, I laughed when my own mother told me she'd hoped for a boy. But when I was placed on her chest as her first-born and declared a girl, she realised my sex was irrelevant, saying: 'I wanted you. You just happened to be a girl.' Still, it's possible to be overwhelmed with love for what you have, and still experience grief for what wasn't to be. In my work as a therapist, I meet parents who still carry a sense of disappointment when reality doesn't match what they had hoped for. For most, these feelings are fleeting. But if they begin to shape how we connect with our child, it's worth gently paying attention. Because often, these reactions are not about the child in front of us, but something deeper: a belief, a memory, a past experience. We don't choose our children. But we do get to know them, love them and grow alongside them. And more often than not, it's the letting go of what we thought parenting would be like that makes space for something even better





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The Secret Shame of Gender Preference: When a Mother's Hope Doesn't Match RealityMany parents experience a feeling of disappointment or a specific gender preference when expecting a child, but often feel the need to hide these emotions. This article explores the common experience of gender preference during pregnancy, delving into the reasons behind it, the social pressures surrounding it, and the importance of acknowledging and processing these feelings. It highlights the author's personal journey, exploring her own initial anxieties and shifting perspectives, ultimately emphasizing that a mother's love transcends gender expectations.

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