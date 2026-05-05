The Secret to Keeping Strawberries Fresh Longer: A Baking Soda Solution

Discover how a simple baking soda wash can significantly extend the shelf life of strawberries, a beloved summer fruit. Learn expert tips on proper storage techniques to keep your berries fresh and delicious for longer.

Strawberries are a beloved British staple, with countless people savouring them throughout the year, particularly during summer when homegrown varieties reach their prime. The earliest British strawberries typically emerge towards the end of May, with the main harvest period falling in June and July, perfectly timed for pairing with generous dollops of cream at occasions such as Wimbledon.

However, as regular strawberry consumers will know, maintaining their freshness can prove challenging. Similar to other berries, strawberries are fragile, and they can quickly turn soft and unappetising, particularly when storage methods aren't optimal. Many people refrigerate them to extend their shelf life, and while this approach certainly helps, there are preparatory measures you can implement beforehand that could preserve them for an even longer period.

On Instagram, Karissa Barker posted a video demonstrating how to wash and store fruits such as strawberries and blueberries to maximise their longevity, and the secret lies in a single ingredient: baking soda. Karissa referenced research from the University of Massachusetts, which suggested that immersing your berries in a solution of water and baking soda can effectively eliminate dirt, bacteria, and even surface pesticides from the fruit.

This process not only enhances the eating experience but can also extend their lifespan, as you're eliminating some of the bacteria that would otherwise accelerate their deterioration. Karissa advised submerging your berries in a cold water and baking soda solution for 15 minutes, then draining them in a colander and washing away any leftover baking soda. Allow the berries to air dry or carefully pat them with kitchen roll, before placing them in an airtight container.

She said: Store in an airtight glass container for maximum freshness. Those commenting on the post provided additional insight into Karissa's tip, noting that baking soda can occasionally cause strawberries to become softer. Should this affect your fruit, vinegar can be substituted for baking soda.

How to store strawberries for maximum freshness If you're eating them the same day: If you're eating them in 2-5 days: Optional vinegar bath to increase freshness: Some people use a diluted vinegar rinse to reduce surface mould spores. This can work to extend the shelf life of your berries, but you must ensure they are properly dried before storing.

It's often recommended not to wash berries until you're ready to eat them, as if they are not dried properly, this can make them spoil faster because of the added moisture





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strawberries Food Storage Baking Soda Freshness Tips Summer Fruits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edinburgh's 'Wild West ghost town' hidden away in secret alleyThe strange lane looks straight out of a classic Western movie.

Read more »

Strawberries will grow bigger fruit if a natural item is buried in the soilGardeners should know that strawberries can often struggle to thrive due to the rainy British weather, but there is an easy method to ensure you grow the best berries possible.

Read more »

Keeping Clinical Trials on an Inclusive TrackA JMIR Publications report details how recent federal policy shifts and funding changes have disrupted inclusive clinical trials, particularly those focused on underrepresented populations, citing the case of a kidney disease study in Black individuals. The article explores strategies to maintain inclusive recruitment through digital tools and community partnerships, emphasizing the long-term health and economic benefits of diverse trial participation.

Read more »

The £100m man set to turn down Arsenal, Man Utd and LiverpoolBournemouth are confident of keeping their biggest talents when Marco Rose takes charge

Read more »

Never store strawberries without soaking in item that makes them last longerStrawberries can be tricky to keep fresh, but there's a simple strawberry storage hack that could help them last longer - and it uses just one common kitchen ingredient

Read more »