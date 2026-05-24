The Shocking Reason Behind Male Celebrities' New Looks

Plastic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow reveals that facial rejuvenation procedures like blepharoplasty may be behind the change in appearance of male celebrities like Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey.

Male celebrities like Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey have sparked concern amongst fans in recent months after debuting 'new faces' on the red carpet. A surge in facial rejuvenation procedures, including blepharoplasty, may be the culprit behind their change in appearance.

Plastic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow has revealed that many male stars are undergoing the same plastic surgery procedures as their female counterparts, but warned that what works for women doesn't always work for men. According to Dr Dubrow, getting cosmetic enhancements designed for women can leave male stars looking unrecognizable. The surgeon believes blepharoplasty, which is designed to refresh the eye area, is a 'feminizing' procedure that can have drastic effects on masculinity.

Dr Dubrow explained that the procedure can be especially jarring on masculine men because it is easy to remove too much skin, resulting in an altered appearance. He advises men with softer or more feminine features to opt for blepharoplasty, but warned not to rush into the procedure as it can take a long time to correct any issues.

Dr Dubrow believes that the best celebrity results are seen on men who already have softer features and that overly aggressive procedures can result in a decade-long recovery time





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