The Sidemen's Gravity MAX Unveiling in Liverpool

The Sidemen, a popular online food franchise, unveiled their first-ever location in Liverpool, marking a significant expansion for the UK. They plan to open more restaurants throughout the year, including 15 nationwide.

Gravity MAX, located atop Liverpool ONE in the former Debenhams building, was unveiled by YouTube sensation The Sidemen as their first-ever Liverpool location. They revealed their plans to open a site in the city through a post on Instagram, teasing it would offer 'delectable, lovely chicken from The Sides' in a Scouse accent.

The attraction also features electric go-kart racing, augmented reality bowling, digital darts, virtual reality experiences, bowling alleys, and arcade games. Side's managing director Aaron Moore-Saxton stated that the decision to expand into Liverpool was based on 'incredible momentum' and rising demand in the UK, as well as internationally, and that this expansion strategy would include Glasgow, Wales, and Liverpool. The Sidemen added 'we are seriously hyped to take this next step and bring even more people into our Sides journey.





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