Rock band The Strokes used their second Coachella performance to make a bold political statement, displaying controversial visuals of alleged CIA-backed overthrows, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and the conflict in Gaza before the screen was abruptly cut off. Frontman Julian Casablancas's commentary on social and political issues, including his own decision not to vote, adds another layer to the band's increasingly vocal stance.

The Strokes delivered a politically charged performance at their second Coachella appearance, using striking background visuals to convey a powerful message. Frontman Julian Casablancas and his bandmates incorporated imagery of world leaders allegedly overthrown by the CIA, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and air missile strikes in Gaza during their rendition of the song Oblivius.

The visual display featured figures such as Omar Torrijos of Panama, Jacobo Árbenz of Guatemala, and Jaime Roldós Aguilera of Ecuador, whose deaths have been linked to CIA involvement. An image of Martin Luther King Jr. was accompanied by the text: US Govt found guilty of his murder in civil trial. The screen then shifted to footage of air missile strikes in Gaza, with an accompanying statement highlighting the destruction of over 30 universities in Iran.

However, the visuals were abruptly cut off, transitioning to a black screen, a move noted by the LA Times as a likely intentional cutoff of the images. This follows a previous instance where Casablancas made a lighthearted remark about proposed military draft registration in the United States during their first Coachella set. He humorously questioned the crowd's excitement about the draft, clarifying it was not the NFL draft and noting the mandatory registration for eligible individuals within six months.

While their initial performance focused more on early Strokes material, their second show showcased hits like Hard to Explain, You Only Live Once, The Adults Are Talking, Juicebox, and Ode to the Mets. This performance also comes ahead of the band's first new album in six years, titled Reality Awaits, and a planned 2026 world tour commencing in June.

Interestingly, despite his band's strong political statements, Julian Casablancas himself has expressed his refusal to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election. He previously supported Bernie Sanders over Joe Biden in 2020. Casablancas shared his decision on Instagram, posting an I Protested badge alongside an explanation that a conversation with his mother influenced his choice.

He stated his concern for his children and described the two major political parties as a joke and a lie, asserting that military, oil companies, and banks are the true decision-makers, with the media acting as their propaganda arm. He concluded that given the perceived manipulation during Bernie Sanders' campaign, he saw little point in choosing between the presented candidates, believing the illusion of choice prevents genuine change.

The abrupt ending of the impactful visual display suggests a deliberate attempt to punctuate their message and potentially provoke further discussion and reflection among the audience and beyond.





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