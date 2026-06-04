The Struggles of Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson's new show, Clarkson's Farm, has returned with a new format and a new host, but it seems that the pressures of farming are taking a toll on him. He's not the only one, though - other farmers are facing even greater challenges, such as second mortgages and crop failures. In a different show, Hannah Fry visits a nuclear fusion electricity generator in France, which could potentially solve global warming. However, the show itself seems to be struggling, with a slow pace and a lack of inspiration.

Clarkson's Farm has returned with Jeremy Clarkson at the helm, but this time he's not just presenting - he's also trying his hand at farming.

However, it seems that the pressures of running a farm and a pub have left him on the verge of a heart attack. He spends the whole of the first episode clutching his chest and telling everyone he met what a narrow brush he'd had with death. By his own admission, though, Diddly Squat is a 'hobby farm'.

If he's overwhelmed by the stress of that, while being landlord of a thriving pub that's rammed to the rafters with customers every day of the week, how do other people cope? The farmers with second mortgages who face bankruptcy if their crops are washed out? Jeremy Clarkson is stressed out, but he's not the only one.

In a different show, The Future, Hannah Fry visited a nuclear fusion electricity generator in France, built to heat atoms to 150 million degrees Celsius - ten times hotter than the core of the sun. This, she said, could solve global warming.

However, it seems that Jeremy Clarkson's heart is straining, and it's not just because of the stress of farming. He looks like he's swallowed a barrel of whisky, cask and all. When he prises himself out of a Range Rover, there should be a vet on hand with forceps in case he breeches. What began as a show full of gusto and slapstick has become mired welly-deep.

It's slow, dull, repetitive and bereft of inspiration. A long segment of the first episode charts the building of a bonfire for November 5. Nothing goes wrong, there's no great drama, except that one night a disgruntled employee sets it ablaze. The only thing less exciting than the sight of Clarkson building a bonfire is Clarkson rebuilding a bonfire.

He even takes the opportunity of explaining the history of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot to Kaleb, who obligingly pretends never to have heard of Guy Fawkes. That's a thrill a minute, compared to the spectacle of F1 driver Oscar Piastri learning how to reverse a tractor and trailer into a barn.

This takes so long that even Clarkson gets bored and wanders off, taking the crew with him, so that we never do find out if Oscar gets the hang of it. It's vaguely interesting to know that visitors to The Farmer's Dog nick 400 pint glasses a week. And there's a lovely shot of a barn owl at dawn in episode two. But why Clarkson insisted on showing us an autopsy of a gangrenous sheep, I cannot fathom.

Perhaps, now that he can't eat red meat himself, he wants everyone to go veggie. The show has become a far cry from its original self, and it's hard to see why anyone would still be watching it. The lack of inspiration and the slow pace of the show make it a chore to watch. The only thing that's left is the sight of Jeremy Clarkson's face, contorted in a mixture of stress and boredom. It's a sad end to what was once a promising show.





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Clarkson's Farm Jeremy Clarkson Farming Stress Nuclear Fusion Global Warming

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