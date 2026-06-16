The Surprising Exercise That Can Boost Longevity, According to a GP

Dr Grant, a GP, spoke to HuffPost UK about underrated exercises that enhance longevity, saying that walking is often overlooked. He believes that even a short daily walk can do wonders for many aspects of wellbeing, including cardiovascular health, stress relief, and weight management, all of which can greatly improve longevity.

It's easy to get caught up in the details when it comes to fitness advice. You might wonder about the best exercises to enhance longevity, but sometimes, amidst all the noise, we can forget some of the basics.

Dr Grant, a GP, spoke to HuffPost UK about underrated exercises that enhance longevity, saying that walking is often overlooked. He believes that even a short daily walk can do wonders for many aspects of wellbeing, including cardiovascular health, stress relief, and weight management, all of which can greatly improve longevity.

Research has shown that walking 7,000 steps a day can lead to a 47% risk reduction in all-cause mortality, as well as reduced risk for cardiovascular disease (25%), cancer (6%), type 2 diabetes (14%), dementia (38%), depression (22%), and falls (28%). Additionally, four 15-minute walks spread across the week could boost longevity among older people. The GP also pointed out that 15 speedy strolling minutes a day can be beneficial for people of any age.

He recommends starting with manageable and achievable goals, such as a daily ten-minute walk, and increasing intensity, duration or pace over time. Walking is also incredibly accessible, with no prior equipment or experience required, making it an easy habit to incorporate into everyday life. Staying consistent is key to achieving the best results, including improving longevity.

Dr Grant continued that walking remains one of the most suitable and inclusive options for many, and people can also increase the difficulty fairly easily, by opting for brisk walks, wearing weighted vests or increasing the distance, which further enhances the benefits of this exercise. This can help you to work out whether you're walking quickly enough to max out walking's many health benefits





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Walking Longevity Exercise Health Benefits Cardiovascular Health Stress Relief Weight Management

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