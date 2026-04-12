The Sussexes' Dilemma: Shielding Children or Building a Brand?

This article examines the apparent contradiction in Prince Harry and Meghan's actions, who sought privacy for their children but now seem to be exposing them to public scrutiny, mirroring the very media environment they fled. It analyzes the motivations behind the Duchess of Sussex's frequent sharing of her children's images, comparing it to the experiences of other celebrity children and raising questions about control, branding, and the potential impact on Archie and Lilibet.

Isn't it ironic that Harry and Meghan, who fled the UK to escape a toxic media environment for the sake of their mental health and their children, now seem to be putting their own kids in the very same spotlight they sought to avoid? Daily, we are presented with curated glimpses of Archie and Lilibet on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram.

While I understand the pressures faced by Prince Harry, especially given his upbringing in the public eye, I'm genuinely perplexed by his apparent complicity in exposing his children to similar scrutiny. It's a stark contrast to the Wales children, who participate in official royal duties, yet the Sussex children have no such obligation. It raises questions about the Duchess's motivations. Are Archie and Lilibet simply pawns in the creation of a 'brand' as we often see with celebrity children? \The exposure of celebrity children to public life and how it affects them, is a topic many people have opinions on. One can compare the Sussex children to the likes of Blue Ivy or North West, who frequently appear with their mothers. While they may seem content for now, they are also too young to fully comprehend the implications. Brooklyn Beckham's experience, where he felt his parents controlled his narrative, illustrates how this can lead to resentment. As parents, we have a duty to guide and educate, but we don't own our children; we shouldn't monetize them or live vicariously through them. The children's destinies should be their own, with limited external constraints, or at least they should have the freedom to decide that on their own. \Archie and Lilibet, being both royals and the children of celebrities, are especially vulnerable to these pressures. The Duchess consistently offers glimpses into their lives – skiing, photoshoots, Easter egg hunts – framed as adorable family moments. It's reminiscent of a reality TV show, raising further questions. The fact that the Duke and Duchess purchased domain names like lilibetdiana.com suggests a long-term strategy. Prince Harry knows the pain of a narrative he didn't control, the fight for freedom he endured. This situation, therefore, seems to be a dangerous repeat of history. It's about a need to protect his children from the very forces he escaped, a decision he seemed to make for their own protection. It is important to note that the very act of escaping the media spotlight, should be a lesson





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Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet Celebrity Children Media Scrutiny

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