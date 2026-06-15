The Top 10 Cheapest Places for Beer in the UK

Research reveals the top 10 places with the cheapest beer in the UK, with Bury, England, taking the gold medal as the cheapest place for a beer.

The average cost of a pint in the UK is £4.83, but prices vary across the country. Research has revealed the top 10 places with the cheapest beer in the UK.

Bury, England, takes the gold medal as the cheapest place for a beer, with the average pint costing just £2.75. Kilmarnock, Scotland, comes in second place, with half of the UK's cheapest towns and cities for pints found there. Hull, England, takes the bronze medal, with pint prices of just £3.47. Blackpool, England, is the fourth destination on the list, with the average pint costing just £3.50.

Dundee, Scotland, scoops up the fifth place award, with the average pint costing £3.67. The research also highlights other affordable options, including Gloucester, England, and Ayr, Scotland. Falkirk, Scotland, comes in eighth place, with the average pint costing just £4. Greenock, Scotland, is also known for its maritime history and comes in ninth place, with £4 beers.

These destinations offer a range of options for those looking for a budget-friendly pint, from traditional pubs to modern bars





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Cheapest Beer In The UK Bury Kilmarnock Hull Blackpool Dundee Gloucester Ayr Falkirk Greenock

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