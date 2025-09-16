The Top 5 Halloween Costumes to Snag in 2025

Get ahead of the game this Halloween and secure your little one's dream costume! Check out these 5 predicted trending outfits inspired by K-pop, video games, and viral phenomena.

If you've ever attempted to purchase a Halloween costume for your little one in the middle of October, you'll understand the struggle. The shelves are often left bare, with only the least desirable witch or frightening plastic mask options remaining, leading to a minor meltdown from a child who had their heart set on a specific character. That's why clued-up parents are getting ahead of the game this year. The secret? Predicting what's going to be a hit.

From the films they've been begging you to take them to see, to the video games they're glued to, and the viral toys and TikTok trends that dominate their conversations, all signs point to certain costumes being in high demand. Here are the five outfits we (and the internet) predict will be top of the wish list come Halloween 2025 - so grab them while you can. \1. Kpop Demon Hunters K-pop's popularity shows no signs of waning, and by 2025 it's expected to influence Halloween costumes in a big way. Perfect for older children, there are ways to get your hands on near-identical versions of items worn by characters in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters film, such as Rumi's yellow jacket or PJ trousers, Zoey's tropical bomber jacket or Mira's polar bear jumper. Shop it Netflix is selling the official merchandise for the film, with T-shirt prices starting at around £26. While the designs aren't particularly spooky or budget-friendly, your child will undoubtedly think you're the best parent ever. However, if you're after a K-pop look for less, Amazon has a fantastic version of Rumi's costume for just £28.49. Pair it with a purple braided wig for £17.85 and you'll have a perfect K-pop-inspired outfit crafted from home. \2. Minecraft Characters Minecraft is one video game that never loses its appeal. Whether your little one is obsessed with Creepers, prefers to dress up as Steve or Alex, or simply fancies donning a pixelated cardboard head, Minecraft costumes are always a hit, and 2025 is no different. This year, the excitement is fuelled by updates and fresh viral YouTube content, with kids sharing build ideas and speed-run videos daily. Expect to see green pixel patterns and blocky swords aplenty this Halloween. Shop it Many of these costumes from brands like Asda, Argos and Sainsbury's have already sold out of the Creeper costume in many sizes, but you can find a brilliant Minecraft Pixelated Creeper Boys Onesie for £26 from Matalan, suitable for boys aged 7-14. You can also snap up a bargain at Wowcher, where Minecraft-inspired costumes for kids are going for £12.99 (down from £49.99). There are six different character looks to choose from. Lastly, over on Amazon, there's a fun Diamond Armour Minecraft Costume available for £24. Over at Halloweencostumes' website, there are some fantastic costumes ready to ship. The Minecraft Kid's Classic Skeleton Costume, priced at £40.99, is very effective, as is their version of the Creeper costume for £35.99. \3. Enid and Wednesday Wednesday has once again proven to be a Netflix sensation this year, with the fandom flourishing. While Wednesday herself, with her braids, sharp collar and deadpan expression, remains the top choice, don't overlook the charm of Enid. Her pastel cardigans, rainbow nails and werewolf vibe make her equally thrilling to emulate. Siblings and best mates are particularly attracted to the idea of dressing up as the gothic-pastel duo, and it's a look that's both recognisable and easy to assemble on a budget. Shop it Enid and Wednesday's looks might already be simple to replicate at home, but if not, just a few basic clothing purchases can help create their iconic styles for girls of all ages. For Enid, Lindex's Fluffy Yarn Jumper for £24.99 looks just like something Enid wore in the series, while Superdrug's Pick and Mix Colour Hairspray, £3, will let you temporarily spray sections of hair pink and purple. If you're after more of an 'official' Wednesday look, those are available too. John Lewis is selling a Kids' Wednesday Addams Costume for £29.99, or Amazon stocks a Wednesday-inspired ballgown (from that unforgettable dance scene) complete with wig and accessories for £24.99. \4. Labubu If you're not already familiar with Labubu, chances are your little ones are. This cheeky creature from the Pop Mart collectable series has taken social media by storm, going viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Now, it's even being spotted adorning the designer handbags of Gen Z and Millennial women. With plush toys currently trending as must-have items, it won't be long before we see Labubu costumes dominating Halloween. The character's playful expression and vibrant colour variations make it a child-friendly monster - spooky enough for Halloween, but still cute enough for younger trick-or-treaters. Get the Look As Labubu is a relatively new craze, the internet isn't yet awash with ready-to-wear costume option





