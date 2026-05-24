The Top Ten Crime Dramas to Binge-Watch

From gritty British series like Line of Duty, Happy Valley, and Broadchurch, to American dramas like Black Bird and MobLand, this list offers a binge-worthy mix of mystery, suspense, and moral complexity.

From Line of Duty to Happy Valley and Black Bird, this is our ultimate watchlist for the ten unmissable crime drama s to binge watch, led story that offers a binge-worthy mix of mystery, suspense and moral complexity, all from the safety of your living room.

And when there's a compelling lead performance at its centre, it keeps you reaching for the "play next" button in the hope that justice will prevail and the case will finally be solved. As HELLO!

's TV writer, I've watched more than my fair share of crime dramas over the years, so here's my curated list of the top ten gritty series to binge-watch if you somehow missed them the first time around





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